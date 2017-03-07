This Website Is Changing the Custom Furniture Game

Furnishing a new home can be totally overwhelming. And if you're like us, you've had that maddening experience where you've searched tirelessly for the perfect sofa in the perfect (and SO hard to find) color, only to discover you can't get the custom look for three months. That tends to be the issue with custom furniture: It's awesome in theory, but often hard to get and even harder to afford. Cue one of our new favorite sites, Maiden Home.
Founder and CEO Nidhi Kapur's new brand launches today with four sofas and four chairs custom-made with 40 fabric and four wood stain options. The company partners with American craftsman in North Carolina and through in-house design—partnering with U.S. factories and selling online—they're able to offer custom pieces and unexpectedly low prices.
And possibly best of all, the items ship within six weeks (and oftentimes less). They're each designed with Manhattan's West Village in mind, the neighborhood Kapur calls home, and her inaugural collection includes clean lines and tons of texture in the form of linens, velvets, and herringbones.
Scroll down to shop some of our favorite finds from the new capsule.
-
1. Sullivan Sofa
Overstuffed and deep-seated, this is the ultimate napping couch.
Available at Maiden Home | From $1,975
-
2. MINETTA CHAIR
Curved arms and a channeled back make this a statement piece, and we can't get over how chic it looks in velvet.
Available at Maiden Home | From $950
-
3. LUDLOW SOFA
This sofa manages to look buttoned up (get it?) and comfy all at the same time.
Available at Maiden Home | From $2,150
-
4. LEROY CHAIR
We love the drama of the mid-century-inspired Leroy chair. Plus, it goes from masculine to feminine seamlessly with just a switch of upholstery.
Available at Maiden Home | From $1,150
-
5. DOWNING CHAIR
The streamlined silhouette make this chair an instant fit in nearly any room.
Available at Maiden Home | From $1,175