Madewell Created a Home Line and It's as Pretty as You Would Imagine

When you hear the brand Madewell, you probably think of casual-cool tunics, smart accessories, and awesome jeans. But what if we told you that the clothing and accessories brand is making a mark in the home space? Yes, J.Crew’s sister company just partnered with Food52 to create an 11-piece housewares collection which hits Madewell stores today, Nov. 15, just in time for gift giving and holiday hosting season.

From hand-dyed napkins to dipped bowls and spoons in pastel hues, the thoughtfully curated line encompasses simple, everyday items for the kitchen that are all American made. The palette is simple: blush pink, white, and indigo pieces made from natural materials like wood, marble, and cotton. There is even a winter wreath-scented candle ($35; madewell.com) to make your home feel especially festive this time of year.

Scroll down for sampling of what you can and should get your hands on, stat.