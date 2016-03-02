Look Inside Kate Spade and Jack Spade's 85,000-Square-Foot N.Y.C. Showroom

Kate Spade is known for adding a touch of playfulness to every piece, whether it's a funky pattern on a sandal or a cheeky engraving on a vase. So when it came time to design the brand's sprawling showroom—shared with its men's complement, Jack Spade—in Midtown Manhattan, it needed to reflect the brands' cheerful aesthetic. "The spirit of Kate Spade and Jack Spade is someone who is spontaneous, likes to travel, and isn't afraid of color," says Inga Kruliene, design manager at Design Republic, the architectural firm tasked with devising the space. The adventurous spirit that's so central to the company's ethos is achieved through the use of textiles, graphics, and bold colors. Click the photo above to take a closer look inside.