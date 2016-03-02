Kate Spade is known for adding a touch of playfulness to every piece, whether it's a funky pattern on a sandal or a cheeky engraving on a vase. So when it came time to design the brand's sprawling showroom—shared with its men's complement, Jack Spade—in Midtown Manhattan, it needed to reflect the brands' cheerful aesthetic. "The spirit of Kate Spade and Jack Spade is someone who is spontaneous, likes to travel, and isn't afraid of color," says Inga Kruliene, design manager at Design Republic, the architectural firm tasked with devising the space. The adventurous spirit that's so central to the company's ethos is achieved through the use of textiles, graphics, and bold colors. Click the photo above to take a closer look inside.
Look Inside Kate Spade and Jack Spade's 85,000-Square-Foot N.Y.C. Showroom
1. THE ENTRYWAY
"The walk from the elevators to the reception area is quite long, so we wanted to highlight the entrance with a flashy sign," Kruliene says. Look closely, and you'll notice two green doors in the background that appear to be floating in mid-air. "We tried to bring a touch of the unexpected to everything."
2. THE ACCESSORIES SHOWROOM
The brand's latest handbag collection is perfectly complemented by this bright, cheerful aqua room emblazoned with palm trees.
3. THE READY-TO-WEAR SHOWROOM
In this particular showroom, the clothing brings the color. "We wanted the product to take center stage," Kruliene says.
4. THE LIBRARY
Photography books and other bound sources of creative inspiration line the walls of this area, used by employees to conduct research and hold impromptu meetings.
5. DEBORAH LLOYD'S OFFICE
"We wanted to make this office feel more residential than corporate, so we used a lot of bright colors," says Kruliene. Kate Spade's president and creative director helped by adding her own collectibles, like these patterned storage trunks.
6. CRAIG LEAVITT'S OFFICE
The approach to Leavitt's room, on the other hand, was decidedly minimalist to allot space for the CEO's artifacts, like these vivid portraits of the African jungle.
7. THE JEWELRY SHOWROOM
Echoing the brand's playful personality, Kruliene further accented this bedazzled room with a sequined wall. On the ceiling, two mid-century modern-style light fixtures cast a bright light on the shiny metal pieces on display.
8. THE LOUNGE AREA
For lunch and informal meetings, the company gathers in this graphic room, lined with bright orange banquettes that add an element of cheerfulness.
