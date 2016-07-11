PBteen Debuts Colorful New Line Designed by Nashville's Lennon & Maisy

YouTube stars Lennon & Maisy certainly keep busy. The singing-songwriting sister duo spends what seems like every waking moment of their teenage lives working. They’re constantly coming up with new material (with hopes of releasing an album and going on tour soon); updating their YouTube channel with videos of themselves performing; and gearing up to film the upcoming season of the hit show Nashville later this summer. So it’s hard to believe that the girls would have time to add anything else to their plate, but, alas, they do. Proving how strong their work ethic is, and how vast their interests are (hint: they’re not just into music), their latest project launches today: a furniture and home decor line with PBteen.

Though it may surprise some that Lennon and Maisy’s latest announcement doesn’t have to do with performing or singing, decorating has always been a part of the sisters’ lives. “We’ve always had an interest in design, and are constantly changing the decor in our rooms just for the fun of it,” says Lennon, 16.

Courtesy Pottery Barn Teen

If you take a peek at the collection, this enthusiasm shows. The line is as colorful, energetic, and distinct as the girls’ personalities, and a direct reflection of their own decorating styles. “I like a boho hippie vibe, and have always decorated with that in mind,” says Lennon, whose designs are full of global influences, like the Moroccan-inspired pouf (top, $259; pbteen.com) and the carved wooden wall hangings (below, $299; pbteen.com). It’s the perfect haven where she can relax and blast music 24/7. “Artists that I have been listening to lately include Rayland Baxter, Blake Mills and Tom O’Dell, to name a few,” she says. “I also love playing my guitar and write music as often as possible.”

Courtesy Pottery Barn Teen

RELATED: How to Create a Beach-Casual Tablescape in 3 Easy Steps

Courtesy Pottery Barn Teen

Maisy, on the other hand, prioritized one thing above all else: color. “I’ve always loved bright colors,” the 12-year-old says, “so my room always ends up with a ton of it.” The result is a rainbow of vibrant hues spread across textiles and accessories (our favorite has got to be the adorable pom pom baskets, starting at $65; pbteen.com), and the perfect setting for this young girl to jam out on her keyboard and binge watch her favorite shows. “I currently have a crazy addiction to Grey’s Anatomy and The Office,” she says.

Courtesy Pottery Barn Teen

As unique as their decorating personalities are, if you ask each of the girls what their favorite piece from their collection is, they share the same enthusiasm for one specific item. “The denim Nashville lounger is ridiculously cool and it swivels,” says Maisy. “It doesn’t get any better than that!”

RELATED: 5 Perfect Picnic Blankets You Need in Your Life This Summer

Courtesy Pottery Barn Teen

To grab this cozy chair ($999; pbteen.com), and everything else from the collection, head to pbteen.com.