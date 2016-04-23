How to Make Your Kitchen Look Like a Rustic Italian Farmhouse

Many would agree that the kitchen is the most important room of the house. It's where you start your day—with a stiff cup of coffee and the morning paper—and, depending on your proclivity for late-night snacking, it's where you end it, too. Suffice it to say, if you're spending so much time there, the kitchen better be comfortable. And what could be more pleasant than a rustic kitchen in an Italian-style farmhouse? With that in mind, we asked interior designer Chiara de Rege, the brains behind N.Y.C. restaurant La Pecora Bianca's homey, weathered interiors, for her pro tips to create a similar aesthetic. Here's what we gleaned from her light and airy space.
1. CHOOSE A CHEERY PALETTE
Mid-century Danish Sunday chairs get a chic update thanks to this chalky mint shade by Pantone. "It makes the seats feel a bit happier," says de Rege.
2. CREATE A GALLERY WALL
On the northwest side of the restaurant, a mismatched set of antique brass pots hangs above the chef's table—a staple in any Italian kitchen. The blue and white tile on the left is inspired by the curl of a sheep's hair (La Pecora Bianca translates to "the white sheep" in Italian), while the indoor-outdoor lantern by Hector Finch "makes the table feel more intimate," says de Rege.
3. MAKE THE ROOM INVITING
"Long oak wood tables create a warm atmosphere," says de Rege. "We wanted the restaurant to feel like a communal situation during the day, where people could sit and read. Then, at dinnertime, it's convenient for large parties."
4. SET THE MOOD
A series of brass wall light fixtures creates a dimly-lit nighttime vibe and helps define the bar area from the dining room.
5. AMP UP YOUR WALL DISPLAY
Another wall boasts shelves of fresh herbs, cookbooks, and coffee beans, some of which La Pecora Bianca offers for sale. A putnam rolling ladder adds a touch of residential kitchen comfort, and a wall-mounted paper scroll is perfect for highlighting the restaurant's constantly changing menu (or your own!).