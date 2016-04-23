How to Make Your Kitchen Look Like a Rustic Italian Farmhouse

Many would agree that the kitchen is the most important room of the house. It's where you start your day—with a stiff cup of coffee and the morning paper—and, depending on your proclivity for late-night snacking, it's where you end it, too. Suffice it to say, if you're spending so much time there, the kitchen better be comfortable. And what could be more pleasant than a rustic kitchen in an Italian-style farmhouse? With that in mind, we asked interior designer Chiara de Rege, the brains behind N.Y.C. restaurant La Pecora Bianca's homey, weathered interiors, for her pro tips to create a similar aesthetic. Here's what we gleaned from her light and airy space.