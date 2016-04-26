You Won't Be Able to Take Your Eyes Off This New IKEA Line

What do you get when you combine the fearlessly graphic aesthetic of London-based designer Katie Eary with the sleek, modern sensibility of IKEA? GILTIG: the audacious new 20-plus piece home collection that launches in IKEA stores today in the U.S. The limited-edition capsule features tabletop items and textiles, spanning dishes, duvets, lampshades and kitchen linens, all covered in fish, eyeball, and cat motifs, and all digitally printed, just like Eary's menswear pieces.

For the designer's first foray into the home market, her main goal was to bring vibrancy and fun into people's homes. "When you go into someone's house it's like looking into their brain, so I hope I can contribute my weird, wonderful world to their's," she says. The collection is filled with daring colors like electric turquoises, deep blues, and flashy reds (she wanted to "make the eyes hurt"), and definitely isn't for the faint of heart (or style) but that's what makes the pieces uniquely her's.

Eary's is the first collection in a series of partnerships that IKEA will be pursuing with fashion designers in the upcoming seasons. "We can learn a lot from how fashion designers work with colors, prints, patterns, and shapes," Henrik Most, IKEA's creative leader said in a release. We can't wait to see who's next (maybe Kanye West?), but until then, check out our picks from the new collection. And hurry! These amazing designs will only be available for a few weeks.