Tastemaker Justina Blakeney Shares Her Favorite Under $50 Finds

Lush plants, woven rattan and colorful kilims are just a few of the things that come to mind when we think about Justina Blakeney. The blogger, designer and artist is one of our home style idols, and a master of punch-y patterns. We've followed for years on her popular blog The Jungalow, and in her book The New Bohemians: Cool and Collected Homes. Lucky for us, she's working on a second one, The New Bohemians Handbook: Come Home to Good Vibes which comes out in October. We're constantly inspired by her fearless take on furnishings, and we're not the only ones—Drew Barrymore's a huge fan too.

VIDEO: 7 Kitchen Trends That Can Raise The Value Of Your Home

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We turned to Justina to find out about her favorite new finds under $50. Check them out below, and good luck not buying them all...