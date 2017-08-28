Tastemaker Justina Blakeney Shares Her Favorite Under $50 Finds

Lush plants, woven rattan and colorful kilims are just a few of the things that come to mind when we think about Justina Blakeney. The blogger, designer and artist is one of our home style idols, and a master of punch-y patterns. We've followed for years on her popular blog The Jungalow, and in her book The New Bohemians: Cool and Collected Homes. Lucky for us, she's working on a second one, The New Bohemians Handbook: Come Home to Good Vibes which comes out in October. We're constantly inspired by her fearless take on furnishings, and we're not the only ones—Drew Barrymore's a huge fan too.
We turned to Justina to find out about her favorite new finds under $50. Check them out below, and good luck not buying them all...
1. White Clay Bowl
"I read somewhere once that people who keep fruit out on their counter are more likely to reach for fruit when getting peckish (instead of a less healthy snack) so I love to keep fruit out in our home," she says. We love that this is a showstopper even when it's empty.
2. Cosmic Kit
This kit serves as an awesome conversation starter and comes with a white sage smudge stick, rose quartz crystals and sandalwood oil (plus others).
4. Women Print
"I love art that makes me feel happy and empowered. Kanesha's 'Women' print, currently hanging in my office reminds me of me and my sisters, togetherness and strength---plus I can't get enough of that color palette."
5. The Cradle
"As a plant lover, I love to propagate my own plants. Growing plants from cuttings is very satisfying, and my 4-year old loves it too. Once the roots on the plants appear we plant them in little pots. We keep our propagation cradle in our kitchen," Justina Says.
6. Tigress Candles
"Scent is often the most neglected aspect of home decor and I like to curate the scent of my home just as I would be intentional about wallpaper or rug choices," she notes. This candle (which was a collaboration between Justina and Bucklers) packs a punch with magnolia, citrus blossom, ylang ylang and sandalwood.
