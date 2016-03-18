Beyoncé’s Famous Super Bowl Airbnb Has a New Celeb Resident

Sydney Mondry
Mar 18, 2016

Remember Beyoncé’s epic Super Bowl-weekend Airbnb? The 11-acre stunner, offered the superstar panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay Area, outdoor fire pits, an orchard, and a rooftop garden. 

Well, the famous pad is now (temporarily) home to another mega-celebrity: Justin Bieber. The singer recently uploaded an Instagram of the Los Altos, Calif. property with the caption, “Bay Area #Airbnb. Thanks for hooking me up, @airbnb.” 

 

 

Thanks are definitely in order, seeing as the home-sharing company footed Bieber’s $10,000-a-night bill. The artist is currently in S.F. for his Purpose tour, and is clearly enjoying what little downtime he has. 

 

 

"Bless up" indeed, Biebs.

