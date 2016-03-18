Beyoncé’s Famous Super Bowl Airbnb Has a New Celeb Resident

Remember Beyoncé’s epic Super Bowl-weekend Airbnb? The 11-acre stunner, offered the superstar panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay Area, outdoor fire pits, an orchard, and a rooftop garden.

Well, the famous pad is now (temporarily) home to another mega-celebrity: Justin Bieber. The singer recently uploaded an Instagram of the Los Altos, Calif. property with the caption, “Bay Area #Airbnb. Thanks for hooking me up, @airbnb.”

Bay Area #Airbnb. Thanks for hooking me up, @airbnb. A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 16, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

Thanks are definitely in order, seeing as the home-sharing company footed Bieber’s $10,000-a-night bill. The artist is currently in S.F. for his Purpose tour, and is clearly enjoying what little downtime he has.

Bless up A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

"Bless up" indeed, Biebs.