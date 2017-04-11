10 Under-$100 Spring Décor Picks by Designer Jeremiah Brent

Celebrity designer Jeremiah Brent firmly believes that "interior design, like fashion, is art we live our lives in." Translation: You should select your home furnishings and decorations with as much care and attention as you do your clothes. And just as you update your wardrobe come springtime, you should take the opportunity to spruce up your décor as well. Not sure where to start? Brent is here to help. He recently signed with Decorist, a handy website that connects you with professional interior designers online. To celebrate the new partnership, Brent is sharing his favorite spring pieces exclusive with InStyle, all ringing in at under $100. We're especially loving the two pieces from hubby Nate Berkus's Target line.
VIDEO: 5 Paint Color Secrets Your Realtor Wishes You Knew
If you crave more expertise, you can hire Brent to design a room in your home for the hefty fee of $1,299. That tax return won't spend itself, right?
-
1. LE LABO PALO SANTO 14 CANDLE
"Candles are an easy and chic way to create instant ambience. I recently became obsessed with this Le Labo scent—it strikes the perfect balance of warmth and sensuality."
Available at nordstrom.com; $75
-
2. VERANO PILLOW
"Layering patterns and textures is my favorite way to create a relaxed and inviting home."
Available at the-citizenry.com; $75
-
3. NUDE WHISKEY DECANTER AND BLACK SERVING TRAY
"I love hosting and having friends over for cocktails at a moment's notice. This is the perfect minimal piece that still manages to make a visual impact."
Available at theline.com; $99
-
4. WHITE MARBLE TABLE LAMP
"Good lighting is essential when establishing the tone and mood of any space. I love the mix of brass and marble in this lamp – it is elegant and classic yet sleek and modern."
Available at livingspaces.com; $79
-
5. LARGE MARBLE PADDLE
"An elegant upgrade on the cooking staple that you will not only use for years, but will always love having on display in your kitchen."
Available at homenature.com; $98
-
6. SAFI BLACK APPETIZER PLATES
"I love mixing modern minimalist decor with traditional Moroccan motifs. These plates are painted by hand so each one is perfectly unique."
Available at accompanyus.com; $78
-
7. CERAMIC CUT OUT TABLE LAMP – NATE BERKUS FOR TARGET
"Mixing different textures creates visual interest and this lamp from Nate’s Target collection does just that!"
Available at decorist.com; $57
-
8. CB2 BUTTON POM POM BASKET
"I am all about simplicity and decluttering. Woven baskets are a chic way to organize your items around the home, everything from children’s toys to magazines, books, chargers and throws."
Available at decorist.com; $60
-
9. CORDED TASSEL THROW PILLOW – NATE BERKUS FOR TARGET
"Like Nate's lamp from the same collection, this pillow is made eye-catching by mixing textures and patterns."
Available at decorist.com; $24
-
10. SANTA MARIA NOVELLA POTPOURI
"I love adding this potpourri in small vintage bowls and placing them all around the house; the scent is so earthy and sophisticated."
Available at buy.smnovella.com; $35