4 Last-Minute Holiday Decorating Tips You Can Use Right Now

Between stocking up on last-minute gifts and attending a whirlwind of holiday parties, it's understandable if you dropped the ball on decorating your own space—even if you're the one entertaining. Although seasonal festivities are well underway, there's still a chunk of time to make your home merry and bright.

For this type of short notice Christmas emergency, we defer to the pros, so we tapped interior designer Jeremiah Brent, host of the Emmy Award-winning show Home Made Simple, for his decorating expertise.

VIDEO: NYC Christmas Tree Design By Nate Berkus Associates

Read on for his four easy tips.