4 Last-Minute Holiday Decorating Tips You Can Use Right Now

Between stocking up on last-minute gifts and attending a whirlwind of holiday parties, it's understandable if you dropped the ball on decorating your own space—even if you're the one entertaining. Although seasonal festivities are well underway, there's still a chunk of time to make your home merry and bright.
For this type of short notice Christmas emergency, we defer to the pros, so we tapped interior designer Jeremiah Brent, host of the Emmy Award-winning show Home Made Simple, for his decorating expertise.
VIDEO: NYC Christmas Tree Design By Nate Berkus Associates
Read on for his four easy tips.
-
1. BREAK OUT THE FAMILY ALBUM
"As much as this time of year is about celebrating the people you are with, it is also about remembering the people who cannot be there," says Brent, pictured above. "Marrying the past and the present throughout your holiday décor is a beautiful way to pay tribute to those loved ones that are no longer with you, or who might be far away." Try mixing family heirloom ornaments with new ones or displaying a mix of family photos in digital frames ($399; auraframes.com) on a mantle, as Brent does above.
-
2. SPREAD OUT YOUR DECORATIONS
"Oftentimes, we put all of our decorations in one place in our homes, but make a concerted effort to create a small moment in every space," Brent suggests. "Consider wrapping a pine or holly garland up the stairway or setting up a little festive display on a console or entry table, or even in a small wall nook to make each space feel special."
-
3. MAKE THE SPACE BLOOM
"Even if you don't celebrate a traditional winter holiday, take the opportunity to fill your home with beautiful seasonal florals," recommends Brent. "Depending on where you live you can take advantage of such blooms like candytuft, white poinsettias, winter poppies, snapdragons, or the ever gorgeous cyclamen."
-
4. ADD PERSONAL TOUCHES
"Your holiday decorations should never look like they came out of a page in a catalog," Brent quips. In addition to displaying family memorabilia, he suggests "decorating around a favorite pastime of your group of friends or even incorporating an inside joke with a fun game."