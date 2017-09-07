Jenni Kayne and Parachute Home Team Up On The Dreamiest Collection 

Does anything ooze “California cool” more than a Jenni Kayne collaboration with Parachute Home? When it comes to timeless, modern luxury (with a sunny twist!), we rarely look further than these two Los Angeles-based brands, so it’s no surprise that they teamed up on a capsule collection worthy of being your next home staples.

Courtesy of Parachute Home

The line, which launches today, September 7, includes a grey alpaca throw ($399; parachutehome.com) and two stripe linen duvet sets: one in ivory with a granite stripe and the other in granite with an ivory stripe ($349-$369; parachutehome.com). Can we have all three, please? We envision many cozy fall nights ahead!

Courtesy of Parachute Home

Shop the collection on parachute.com, jennikayne.com, and in both brands' retail stores.