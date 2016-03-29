Sofía Vergara's Wedding Florist Can Now Add "Rug Designer" to His Resume

If anyone knows how to arrange the perfect “bouquet” of shapes and colors, it’s Jeff Leatham. The legendary floral artist, who has produced show-stopping living plant installations for iconic fashion brands like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and Bulgari (and created the amazing ambiance for Sofía Vergara's November wedding to Joe Manganiello), traded stems for silk in his first-ever rug line with renown carpet manufacturer Tai Ping. The 14-piece collection titled “Bloom” features mixed geometric and organic shapes that are drenched in bold tints, bringing together Leatham’s eye for composition with Tai Ping’s historic knack for color gradation.

Courtesy Tai Ping

The results of this dynamic partnership are room-defining textiles that are way more than just soft underfoot. “I wanted to achieve a harmony of color and shape with this collection with a result that wasn’t just something to look at or walk on,” says Leatham. “In the way we’ve mixed color and shapes of the patterns, to me there’s a romanticism and modernity to Bloom.”

Courtesy Tai Ping

The vibrant hues may be the first thing you see, but the line is fearless in its use of different piles, knots and yarns of wool and silk, achieving ultra-touchable status. While, typically, Leatham’s work is enjoyed mostly by major celebrities (think Madonna and the Kardashians), now anyone can take some home. And the best part—these fresh pieces have a way longer shelf life.

Courtesy Tai Ping

From $49 per square foot; Tai Ping showrooms nationwide.