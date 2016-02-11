Check Out the Gorgeous New Tabletop Collection from Issey Miyake and Iittala

Leave it to Issey Miyake to reinvent objects that we’ve been staring at forever. With his first-ever tabletop collaboration (which has been in the works for four years), the famed Japanese fashion designer launches a 30-piece collection of textiles, ceramics, and glass with the Finnish home brand Iittala, which will be sold exclusively through the month of May at the MoMA Design Store.

In his hands, the humble linen napkin becomes a piece of origami that opens and closes like a blossom, and when not in use, may be fastened into a sleek, triangle-shaped parcel. A fabric coaster unfolds like petals around a central axis. There are tote bags that, when empty and laying flat, resemble neatly graphic zig-zags, like a ruler gone rogue. Naturally, the textiles bear Miyake’s signature crisp pleats, ironed by hand to create sharp, sculptural edges. Each item has an element of surprise and exploration—and any one of them, in our estimation, will be the hostess gift of the spring and summer season. Keep scrolling to view our standout picks.

