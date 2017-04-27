We Want Everything from This 16-Year-Old's New Decor Collection

Think back to what you were doing at 16 years old. Probably learning to drive a car for the first time, hanging out at the mall with friends, maybe sneaking into R-rated movies. Isabella Rose Taylor is just like you, except at 16, she has already graduated high school, is about to graduate from college, shown in New York Fashion Week, won numerous awards for art and design, and has just released her first collection of home decor.

Taylor began painting at age 3, designing at age 8, and at age 9, she first declared that, "if art had legs, it would be fashion." She is the youngest designer to ever have a collection at Nordstrom and was named by Fast Company as one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business." To be honest, we could go on and on about this young girl's talent, but neither of us would have the time.

The teenager released her latest design venture today at PBteen, a collection of home decor items for a sort of dream art studio/bedroom hybrid. Taylor's devotion to art inspired the collection and she hopes to share the pieces with young artists like herself.

“It has been my dream to design a collection that was not only a reflection of myself, but also provided my peers with pieces that are inspiring and stylish,” said Taylor. “This collection blends my passion for art and fashion perfectly and features beautiful décor that I hope will encourage others to embrace their creativity.”

The dreamy pinks and textures in her works are not only trendy and fashionable (can you say millennial pink?!) but they also have an eye-catching boldness to them. All of the pieces are based on her own artwork, the Face Canvas Art coming straight from her own personal art vault, where she originally drew the piece as a young girl.

The pieces below are just a few of our favorites form the new collection. The rest of the Isabella Rose Taylor for PBteen capsule collection is available now on pbteen.com.