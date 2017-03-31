An Instagram Crawl Through New York’s Most Beautiful Hotels

In a city filled with some of the most photogenic hotels in the world, it can be tricky to decide where to head for your next double-tap-worthy stay. Here, we share the most gram-worthy hideaways in New York, from a quaint Parisian-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of Greenwich Village to a hidden architectural treasure in the Financial District.
VIDEO: Hotels From Your Fave TV Shows You Can Visit
Below, discover seven hotels guaranteed to add a serious dose of eye candy to your feed.
1. Baccarat Hotel & Residences, New York
Designed by Paris-based interior design firm Gilles & Bossier, this opulent property pays tribute to the salons of 18th century France. Inside the Baccarat you’ll find 17 custom-produced chandeliers, plush velvet accents, and clutches of crystal art installations. Be sure to take a break from documenting the hotel’s exquisite interiors to enjoy the views from the terrace, which looks out to the Museum of Modern Art.
Baccarat Hotel & Residences, 28 West 53rd Street, New York, N.Y., (212) 790-8800
2. The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel
This 130-year-old, recently restored landmark building nestled in the corner of Lower Manhattan boasts a nine-story Victorian atrium, dark woods, textural patterns, and a massive portrait of Edgar Allen Poe. In other words, head here if you want your photos to look like they’ve come from another—extremely enchanting—era.
The Beekman, 123 Nassau Street, New York, N.Y., (212) 233.2300
3. The Pierre
The Pierre’s trompe l’oeil-muraled walls have been fawned over by design lovers for generations. We recommend ordering—and snapping—a few shots of the hotel’s Lobster Tartine for some additional gram material.
The Pierre, 2 East 61st Street at Fifth Avenue, New York, N.Y., (212) 838-8000
4. The Greenwich Hotel
The Greenwich Hotel’s lobby is reminiscent of a cozy, eclectic drawing room thanks to its mismatched furniture, lush palms, and personal touches, such as the abstract expressionist paintings by owner Robert De Niro’s father, Robert Henry De Niro, that hang throughout the funky property.
The Greenwich Hotel, 377 Greenwich Street, New York, N.Y., (212) 941-8900
5. The Marlton Hotel
Once a favorite of authors and poets alike (it’s where Jack Kerouac penned several of his classics), this Greenwich Village property is best known for its romantic reading area, where during the winter months you can cozy up beside the fireplace in the hotel’s charming lobby. During your visit, be sure to pop by The Marlton’s Parisian-inspired bistro, which is as delicious as it is picturesque.
The Marlton Hotel, 5 West 8th Street, New York, N.Y., (212) 321-0100
6. The NoMad
Thanks to its soaring ceilings and tapestry-covered antique furniture, this funky hideaway looks like a Paris apartment sprouted in the middle of Manhattan. Extra points for capturing shots of the stunning 200-year-old antique French marble fireplace in the sultry Fireplace room.
The NoMad Hotel, 1170 Broadway & 28th Street, New York, N.Y., (212) 796-1500
7. The Plaza
There’s a reason Kay Thompson chose The Plaza Hotel as the setting for her iconic book, Eloise: It’s next-level stunning. If shots of the Grand Ballroom and Palm Court aren’t enough to satiate your photo fix, visit The Eloise Room, where you’ll find an endless supply of photo opportunities courtesy of Betsy Johnson’s whimsical design vision for this one-of-a-kind suite.
The Plaza Hotel, 768 5th Avenue, New York, N.Y., (212) 759-3000