India Hicks's 13 Favorite Under-$100 Pieces to Give Your Home an Island-Chic Vibe

If there's anyone who knows how to live a chic, beach-y lifestyle, it's India Hicks. The designer, who's both decorating and real-life royalty (her father is interiors icon David Hicks, and her grandfather was Lord Mountbatten, former Viceroy of India) lives the island life every day in her family's Harbour Island, Bahamas, home. Hicks is also a celebrity designer on the virtual decorating site Decorist, where she creates rooms that showcase Union Jacks and lush palms, all a nod to her British roots and her adopted Caribbean home.

Hicks launched her namesake brand last year, and its a craft collection of items, from candles to clutches, with tons of beautiful options at great prices. We asked her for her favorite island-inspired finds from around the web under $100. Check them out below.