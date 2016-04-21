India Hicks's 13 Favorite Under-$100 Pieces to Give Your Home an Island-Chic Vibe

If there's anyone who knows how to live a chic, beach-y lifestyle, it's India Hicks. The designer, who's both decorating and real-life royalty (her father is interiors icon David Hicks, and her grandfather was Lord Mountbatten, former Viceroy of India) lives the island life every day in her family's Harbour Island, Bahamas, home. Hicks is also a celebrity designer on the virtual decorating site Decorist, where she creates rooms that showcase Union Jacks and lush palms, all a nod to her British roots and her adopted Caribbean home.
Hicks launched her namesake brand last year, and its a craft collection of items, from candles to clutches, with tons of beautiful options at great prices. We asked her for her favorite island-inspired finds from around the web under $100. Check them out below.
1. Rattan Seating
"I remember [partner] David's delight when on a visit to Bombay I was not allowed into the all-men's club," she recalls. "As a woman, I was asked to sit on a rattan chair in the hallway while the men enjoyed a drink at the bar. Now at home, I'm allowed to drink with the boys."
Pari rattan chair, $98; anthropologie.com
2. Brass Barware
"In the tropics, a pineapple is a sign of welcome," Hicks says. "Any self-respecting home has a pineapple in one form or another. And why not be able to drink from one?"
Gold pineapple tumbler, $35; urbanoutfitters.com
3. Patterned Pillow
"You can never go wrong with indigo, and this shibori pillow is no exception," she says. "Is there an interior where this wouldn't work?"
Resist indigo quilted decorative pillow, from $91; pineconehill.com
4. Vintage Finds
"My other half, David, has an office overflowing with vintage finds, memorabilia, antique maps, and family treasures, amongst which is a wooden tennis racquet just like this one."
Vintage tennis wooden racquet, $25; etsy.com
5. Stylish Bowl
"Made from buffalo bone, entirely by hand, each has its own unique coloration, shape and size—rather like all of us."
Horn Catchall bowls, from $28; williams-sonoma.com
6. Beach-y Art
"A windy day in paradise," she says. "Fingers crossed your telephone doesn't go down."
Dancing Palms print, from $29; minted.com
7. Old School Board Games
"Game on! Competitive family members can battle it out in the library, bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom,” she says.
Cribbage and Backgammon set, $99; markandgraham.com
8. Textured Mirror
"When I first moved to the Bahamas, we removed all of the harsher decorating elements and replaced them with softer, more natural textures, such as wood, paper and rope," Hicks says. "This would work well in any guest bathroom."
Rope round mirror, $40; target.com
9. Gorgeous Coffee Table Book
"This book is a story of my design odyssey. Sand and seaweed not included."
India Hicks Island Style, $30; amazon.com
10. Pièce de Résistance
“My nutty, talented friend Jonathan strikes again.”
Jonathan Adler Mohawk natch strike, $42; shopbop.com
11. Finessed Finials
"Are you tired of those boring brass finials on the ends of your drapery rods? These groovy, nautical-inspired ones will spice things up," she advises.
Nautical jute finials, $42; anthropologie.com
12. Tropical Hues
“Growing up as the daughter of David Hicks, I can’t resist bright pops of colors," she says. "And John Robshaw’s towels certainly give us that.”
John Robshaw towels, $52; saksfifthavenue.com
13. Woven Trays
Alone on an island during hurricane season, we spend many an evening with supper on trays on our laps," Hicks recalls. "These at least make suppertime somewhat more inspiring."
Hapao rectangular tray, $68; williams-sonoma.com