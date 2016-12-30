Feb 12, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
How to Have the Ultimate New Year's Day Brunch
-
1. Make This Scrambled Egg Sandwich
As any food-focused Angeleno knows, L.A. chef Alvin Cailan's nouveau-cool egg sandwich (one of the most requested items at his buzzy food truck Eggslut) is perfection on a roll. His three-fold secret: a pillowy brioche bun, eggs scrambled "low and slow," and a spicy sauce spiked with Sriracha. Use the oven to make the sandwiches right before serving, or simply lay out all the components buffet-style and grate cheese on top of a platter of hot scrambled eggs so guests can build their own. A plate of sliced prosciutto takes the place of bacon, which "unless you are making it in real time is a good idea to skip," advises Cailan. Get the recipe here.
-
2. Assemble Eggs in a Jar
Buttery and satisfying, a single serving of coddled eggs layered over potato purée and assembled in an adorable jar spoils and delights your guests. A refreshing complement to this rich dish? "I love serving citrus with eggs," says Cailan, who drizzles an orange salad with honey, then tops it with toasted almonds and fresh mint. Get the recipe here.
-
3. Try This Buzzy Bar Spread
You may still be aching from last night, but why not resolve to keep the party going? The key lies in fueling your guests with a few rounds of mimosas (followed by a much-needed cup of barista-approved coffee). For an easy, no-fuss way to assemble your spread, try out this cheerful buffet-style bar, inspired by L.A. chef Alvin Cailan of cult-favorite food truck Eggslut. Click here for the how-to.
-
4. Send Them Home with Something to Remember
A stash of effervescent tablets replete with essential vitamins and minerals ($13; nordstrom.com) provides your pals with greens for the road, while single-use face masks ($6; sephora.com) are ideal for an afternoon pampering sesh. For a bit of #fitspo, dole out yoga cards that detail different reinvigorating poses ($15/50 cards; chroniclebooks.com). Hello, new year!
