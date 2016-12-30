As any food-focused Angeleno knows, L.A. chef Alvin Cailan's nouveau-cool egg sandwich (one of the most requested items at his buzzy food truck Eggslut) is perfection on a roll. His three-fold secret: a pillowy brioche bun, eggs scrambled "low and slow," and a spicy sauce spiked with Sriracha. Use the oven to make the sandwiches right before serving, or simply lay out all the components buffet-style and grate cheese on top of a platter of hot scrambled eggs so guests can build their own. A plate of sliced prosciutto takes the place of bacon, which "unless you are making it in real time is a good idea to skip," advises Cailan. Get the recipe here.