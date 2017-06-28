How to Build the Perfect Gallery Wall in 7 Easy Steps

The concept of a gallery wall may seem simple enough, but finding the right combination of prints and assembling them in an artful way can be more time-consuming than you think. To help you achieve a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic without the tedious legwork, we tapped Mariam Naficy, founder and CEO of Minted, for her pro tips. The online art marketplace just launched a personal art styling service where an expert curates a collection of limited-edition art prints and sends you full renderings, along with hanging instructions, for as little as $79. All you need to do is take a brief style survey, upload photos of your wall, choose your favorite art pieces, and—voilà!—your masterpiece is complete. Scroll through below for Naficy's seven nuggets of design wisdom.

1. HANG YOUR ART AT EYE LEVEL

"People often hang art too high or too low. The sweet spot is around 5,7"."

2. GO A LITTLE LARGER THAN YOU THINK

"So often customers buy art that is much too small for their wall or space."

3. DON'T BE AFRAID TO MIX AND MATCH

"Using various frame types and mounting options can create depth among your selections and help achieve that sought-after, 'collected over time' look."

Courtesy of Minted

4. TAKE RISKS

"Does one of your prints incorporate rose gold hues? Pick up on that and go for something like our metallic metal frame in copper to complement the art."

5. EMBRACE NEGATIVE SPACE

"Matting frames can actually tone down art that might otherwise be too bold for your overall composition."

6. BE SUBTLE WITH THEMES

"Too many Eiffel towers will kill a sophisticated Parisian look. Choose supporting pieces with similar colors, lines or motifs. They should all round out a specific look and feel without being a literal representation of your chosen theme."

7. PLAN YOUR LAYOUT BEFOREHAND

"Tape craft paper in the correct sizes on the wall to get a better sense of how the art will fit in your space and lay the pieces out of the floor as well to make sure the composition is balanced."