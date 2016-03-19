We’ve discovered a new way to buy flowers that we think will be of interest to astrology aficionados and dabblers alike. Frederique’s Choice, a flower company founded by Dutch supermodel Frederique van der Wal, creates and sells bouquets specifically designed for individual astrological signs. "We can enhance the way we live with flowers," says van der Wal. "Being in touch with nature is scientifically proven to elevate your mood. Flowers can bring joy, happiness, peace, and relaxation from stress. Different colors affect us differently: some are calming, and some make you more active and focused."
Van der Wal, who sells the horoscope bouquets based on each month's corresponding sign ($80; frederiqueschoice.com), gives us the scoop on what blooms are best for every astrological symbol.
1. Aries
“The Aries bouquet showcases the color red, highlighting the Aries traits of energy, passion, and positivity. We use red roses and spray roses, along with snapdragons, which signifies being bountiful and abundant.”
2. Taurus
“The Taurus bouquet bursts with white Madonna lilies, calla lilies, snapdragons, and roses to represent the sign’s signature color: white. White connotes purity and can represent a successful beginning. White also connects with the Taurus traits of protectiveness, patience, warmth, and reliability. We also use a green-white trachelium to convey serenity.”
3. Gemini
“Geminis are friendly, savvy, and smart; their color is greenish-turquoise. The bouquet includes green amaranthus, a beautiful flower not often seen in arrangements (sometimes called the ‘forever flower,’ it’s long-lasting and beautiful for a mantel), as well as delphiniums, hydrangeas, and roses.”
4. Cancer
“The color for the compassionate and resourceful Cancer is silvery white. We use lilies and lace flower (which connotes being strong yet delicate), and the eucalyptus silver dollar—green and silvery—gives it a really nice feel. This bouquet accentuates Cancer’s inspiration, truth, and kindness.”
5. Leo
“Leos like yellow-gold. They are gregarious, and this bouquet is alive with an element of humor. We use yellow rose, peach rose, and pussy willow to accentuate and increase strength, courage, and vitality. And there’s solidago, which further showcases a Leo’s radiance and cheerful disposition.”
6. Virgo
“Those born under this star sign are detail-oriented, dedicated, and nurturing. Virgo’s color is navy blue, and the bouquet is accentuated with additional shades of blue and purple. It includes Bells of Ireland, a purplish hydrangea that goes from navy blue to real purple, a deep purple lisianthus, eucalyptus silver dollar, and agapanthus (also known as African lily) to represent strength, focus, and determination.”
7. Libra
“We incorporate hydrangeas and Bells of Ireland to complement a Libra’s cultured sensibility and sincerity, as well as their signature green color. And then for balance and a sense of sophistication, we added lisianthus to reflect gratitude and appreciation, and eucalyptus to represent freshness.”
8. Scorpio
“Scorpio is a strong and dark sign with an inherent moodiness; their color is burgundy. So we use roses so deep that they are almost maroon, dark lilies, and eucalyptus with crimson berries. The intensity of these colors is synonymous with the intense nature of those born under this star sign, who are known for their determination and great power of concentration.”
9. Sagittarius
"Orange, the zodiac color for Sagittarius, stimulates creativity and feelings of joy. Sagittarians have inquiring minds and are highly intellectual. They live life with gusto! So the Sagittarius bouquet contains calla lilies, which symbolize a deep well of knowledge and intuition, and hydrangea, a symbol of creating your destiny, to play up the sign’s traits of adventurousness, awareness, and open-mindedness.”
10. Capricorn
“Capricorns are diligent, strong, and organized planners; the color for this sign is the darkest—black—and the complementary colors are white, khaki, and indigo. The bouquet has very deep red roses, lily for a pop of color, pussy willow branches to represent strength, and lisianthus, which symbolizes appreciation."
11. Aquarius
“For Aquarius, turquoise blue hydrangeas enhance originality, vision, and compassion. Delphiniums are a symbol of infinite possibility, eucalyptus is used for its refreshing property, and Bells of Ireland are unexpected and original. This is a bouquet for January, when we’re starting fresh and making new choices.”
12. Pisces
“Sea-green is a good representation of Pisces, who is easygoing, open, and has the fish as its zodiac symbol. To achieve that color, we used hydrangeas, green roses (which are actually yellow-green) and feathered eucalyptus. This bouquet helps increase Pisces’ creativity and tranquil nature.”