Take a Look at Taylor Swift's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Taylor Swift literally owns homes from coast to coast: an apartment in the coveted N.Y.C. neighborhood of TriBeCa, a sprawling estate on the ocean in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a house in the quiet Tennessee suburbs of Nashville, a condo located in Nashville's famous music row, plus two homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., one an iconic mansion, the other a more modest cottage.
The six homes have surely seen many a squad hangout, and her most recent purchase, the Beverly Hills mansion, is on its way to becoming an official, local landmark. But we all know it's the Rhode Island home where the real parties happen, like her now-infamous July 4th bashes and the Thanksgiving dinner she hosted for her friends and family last year.
Keep scrolling for a look at Swift's impressive real estate portfolio, assembled with the help of our friends at Trulia, that we're sure she'll continue to add to over the coming years.
1. Iconic Beverly Hills Mansion
Swift bought this home back in Sept. 2015.
2. Iconic Beverly Hills Mansion
The home boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus this gorgeous pool and expansive backyard.
3. Rhode Island Beach House
Built in 1930, this seven bedroom, nine bathroom oceanfront estate sits on five acres atop the highest point in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.
4. Rhode Island Beach House
Swift purchased the home in 2013 for a cool $17.75 million.
5. TriBeCa Condo
Swift purchased two apartments from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, back in 2014 for nearly $20 million. She then combined them into one massive penthouse apartment where she regularly hosts parties and sleepovers for her famous friends.
6. TriBeCa Condo
The 8,309-square-foot apartment has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
7. Beverly Hills Cottage
This was Swift's first home purchase in L.A., bought in 2011, a year after her song "You Belong with Me" exploded onto the music scene.
8. Beverly Hills Cottage
The Cape Cod-style home sits on almost an acre and a half of land and features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
9. Home in the Nashville Suburbs
The main house has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, plus a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse located next to the pool.
10. Home in the Nashville Suburbs
Swift bought the 5,600-square-foot home in June 2011 for $2.5 million
11. Condo on Nashville's Music Row
The musician bought this condo in Nashville in 2009, when she was just 20 years old for $1.99 million.
12. Condo on Nashville's Music Row
The 3,240-square-foot condo features floor to ceiling windows showing off Nashville's skyline.