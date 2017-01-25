Take a Look at Taylor Swift's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Taylor Swift literally owns homes from coast to coast: an apartment in the coveted N.Y.C. neighborhood of TriBeCa, a sprawling estate on the ocean in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a house in the quiet Tennessee suburbs of Nashville, a condo located in Nashville's famous music row, plus two homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., one an iconic mansion, the other a more modest cottage.

The six homes have surely seen many a squad hangout, and her most recent purchase, the Beverly Hills mansion, is on its way to becoming an official, local landmark. But we all know it's the Rhode Island home where the real parties happen, like her now-infamous July 4th bashes and the Thanksgiving dinner she hosted for her friends and family last year.

Keep scrolling for a look at Swift's impressive real estate portfolio, assembled with the help of our friends at Trulia, that we're sure she'll continue to add to over the coming years.