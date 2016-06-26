Sutton Foster’s N.Y.C. Home Gets a Colorful Update

Some of you may recognize Sutton Foster from the Broadway circuit where she has graced the stages of 11 shows—and picked up two Tony awards along the way. Others may know her from the thoroughly entertaining TV show Younger, where she stars alongside Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar. And now that the series been picked up for their fourth season, we foresee many more long days of filming for Foster, after which she will need to come home to a sanctuary—you know, a place where she can unwind, kick her feet up, and take ridiculously cute Instagrams of her two pups Brody and Mabel.

Good thing then that Mike Harrison came along just when he did. Harrison, who is known as a dressing room guru on the Broadway circuit, has spent the better part of the last couple of years outfitting the backstage spaces for some of the biggest names to have graced the Great White Way including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Leslie Odom, Jr. Most recently, he partnered with HomeGoods to transform Sutton Foster’s N.Y.C. apartment from a little too neutral to energetically colorful. “Sutton wanted a space that was vibrant, whimsical, fun, and didn't take itself too seriously,” says Harrison. With that vibe in mind, he hit the ground running to achieve the desired effect. Check out the before and after photos.