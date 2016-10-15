Shop Designer Kelly Wearstler's House: How to Recreate Her Luxurious Beachfront Oasis

In InStyle's fall 2016 Home and Decor issue, we featured Los Angeles interior decorator Kelly Wearster's stunning beachfront home. One look inside the Malibu retreat—with its extravagant finishes and artistically placed furnishings—and it's clear that Wearstler is in a design league of her own.

In creating her midcentury modern-meets-art deco dwelling, Wearstler explained how "everything in the house [was] inspired by a found-it-in-the-sand feel." By focusing on natural materials, like cool stone and slick marble, Wearstler managed to create a dwelling that feels natural and carefree, yet luxurious at the same time. What makes the space come to life though, is a unique mix of neutral-toned accessories that are anything but boring. "I like things that are glamorous and sexy—everyone does—but I really like the tension between raw and refined," Wearstler told InStyle.

To shop items similar to those in Wearstler's pad, keep scrolling through the products below.