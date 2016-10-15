Shop Designer Kelly Wearstler's House: How to Recreate Her Luxurious Beachfront Oasis

In InStyle's fall 2016 Home and Decor issue, we featured Los Angeles interior decorator Kelly Wearster's stunning beachfront home. One look inside the Malibu retreat—with its extravagant finishes and artistically placed furnishings—and it's clear that Wearstler is in a design league of her own.
In creating her midcentury modern-meets-art deco dwelling, Wearstler explained how "everything in the house [was] inspired by a found-it-in-the-sand feel." By focusing on natural materials, like cool stone and slick marble, Wearstler managed to create a dwelling that feels natural and carefree, yet luxurious at the same time. What makes the space come to life though, is a unique mix of neutral-toned accessories that are anything but boring. "I like things that are glamorous and sexy—everyone does—but I really like the tension between raw and refined," Wearstler told InStyle.
To shop items similar to those in Wearstler's pad, keep scrolling through the products below.
1. Family Room
"I wanted objects specific to this location, like the chandelier that resembles seaweed washed up on the shore," says Wearstler. The ocean-facing chaises are covered with a fish-scale pattern in shiny leather.
2. Rounded Inlay Side Table
Anthropologie available at Anthropologie | $598
3. Conffered Inlay Boxes
Jayson Home and Garden available at Jayson Home | From $150
4. Oviedo Leather Chaise
Restoration Hardware available at RH, Restoration Hardware | From $2,495
5. Polypropylene Lappljung Ruta Rug
IKEA available at Amazon | $140
6. The Master Bedroom
In the master bedroom a gallery of graffiti-style artwork creates a youthful vibe. "Black-and-white doesn't have to be boring, especially if things have a bold pattern or a textured surface," Wearstler says.
7. Pick Up Sticks by Kim Johnson
Minted available at Minted | From $21
8. Audrey Nightstand
West Elm available at West Elm | $349
9. Classic Little Kiss Marble Sculpture
Kelly Wearstler available at Kelly Wearster | $395
10. Odalisque Scented Candle
Available at Net-A-Porter | $95
11. Tamarind Vase
Jonathan Adler available at Jonathan Adler | $198
12. Pin Stripe Bone Box
Available at Dwell Studio | $90
13. The Living Room
Wearstler relaxes on a low-slung vintage Tobia Scarpa sofa in a living room awash with sandy beiges and stony grays. "It's all about texture and movement," she says of the scheme. An oversize wooden artist's model sits on a 1970s geometric cabinet from JF Chen in Los Angeles.
14. Ecru Souffle Settee Ruched Leather
Kelly Wearstler available at Kelly Wearster | $13,900
15. Starburst Teak Trays
Serena & Lily available at Serena & Lily | From $298
16. Basque Steel and Brushed Nickel Arc Floor Lamp
Available at Macy's | $310
17. Marble plinth cube side table
Restoration Hardware available at RH, Restoration Hardware | $1,295
18. Ivory Rei Vases
Jayson Home and Garden available at Jayson Home | $14 each
19. Brass Trek Bookends
Available at The Future Perfect | $566
20. The Dining Room
The sunken dining room has a monumental stone table and modern chairs. "Artwork leaned casually against the wall keeps the room from feeling too formal," Wearstler says.
21. Soren Chair
Available at Coil & Drift | $2,206
22. Retro Ellipse Brass Carafe
Michele Varian available at Michele Varian | $78