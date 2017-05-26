Selena Gomez’s New House Is Surprisingly Low-Key—Peek Inside

The heart wants what it wants, and for Selena Gomez, that was a new home in Studio City, Calif. The “Bad Liar” singer dropped $2.249 million on a gorgeous new four-bedroom home that’s just a 30-minute drive from The Weeknd’s Hidden Hills, Calif. property.
Back in March, she listed her Texas home for $3 million, and it looks like she’s found a perfect new place to relocate to. According to Trulia, the 1951 home has been totally remodeled with state-of-the-art appliances in the stunning white marble kitchen. The living room has plenty of space for Gomez to relax and unwind—perhaps when some of her famous friends come for a visit.
The master bedroom has not one but two walk-in closets, which means that The Weeknd has plenty of room if, say, he wanted to leave a shirt or a pair of sweats at his girlfriend’s house. The master bath also has a spa-like bath, the perfect spot for Gomez to unwind at the end of a long day at work.
Outside you’ll find a stone-edged swimming pool, barbecue area, and a bonus space that the starlet could even turn into an at-home studio.
Keep scrolling for a peek inside her new abode.
1. The Exterior
2. The Kitchen
3. The Living Room
4. The Dining Room
5. The Master Bedroom
6. The Master Bathroom
7. The Pool