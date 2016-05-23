Salma Hayek Is Renting Her Hollywood Hills Home for $11,000 a Month—Peek Inside

Salma Hayek isn’t living in her modern Hollywood Hills home at the moment, but she just isn’t ready to let it go. Rather than putting the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home up for sale, she’s looking for a renter for the property once again, Zillow reports.
Hayek first put the 2,874-square foot residence up for rent back in 2013 for a cool $9,500 after moving into a much larger Bel-Air mansion. Three years later, she’s listing the property again at a higher price: $11,000 per month.
The California ranch-style home is built into a mountainside with views of Los Angeles below. Complete with a swimming pool, deck, vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the property shows what's it's really like to live like an A-lister. Whether you’re soaking in Hayek’s claw foot tub or filling up her walk-in closet, this rental is truly luxurious.
Unfortunately, a visit with Hayek isn’t built into the cost of the stay: The former 30 Rock star is busy filming The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and will soon do the rounds to promote her new film with Alec Baldwin, Drunk Parents. As if she wasn’t busy enough, the star also has an 8-year-old daughter, Valentina, with hubby François-Henri Pinault.
Even if you’re not in the market for a Hollywood Hills rental, you can certainly enjoy this virtual tour of her mid-century modern home. From her rustic kitchen to her green-tiled bathroom, this rental will give you a peek at Hayek’s lavish lifestyle. Click the photo above to take a look inside her airy residence that just hit the market.
-
1. The Lofted Living Space
Vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows give this airy living room a lofty feel. The windows look out onto the stunning pool and deck, bringing the outside into this cozy space.
-
2. The Master Bath
Hayek's master bathroom is covered in tiny green tiles, giving off a Mediterranean feel. Complete with a walk-in shower, chandelier, and claw foot tub, it's the perfect place to unwind like a celebrity.
-
3. The Bedroom
The 2,874 square-foot home has four bedrooms, including this airy space with French double doors leading out onto the pool's deck. One benefit of this ranch-style L-shaped home? Almost every room leads into the great outdoors.
-
4. The Dining Room
The living space in this rental is totally open, making even the ground floor feel like a Manhattan loft. The dining room shares space with a cozy living room and fireplace, and lofted ceilings make the space feel even bigger.
-
5. The TV Room
This closer look at the comfortable living space shows off the house's plush suede furniture and the stunning views from every seat.
-
6. The Pool
The irregular-shaped pool is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day. Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors throughout the home provide the perfect view of the relaxing oasis.
-
7. The Kitchen
The rustic open kitchen provides plenty of counter space for chefs to spread out and whip up a home-cooked meal. With a built-in microwave, stove, double oven, and stainless steel refrigerator, this kitchen is perfect for cooking a five-star dinner right at home.
-
8. The Second Living Space
The open living space features not one but two cozy sitting areas. This look at the suede L-shaped couch and ottoman shows just how close it is to the home's expansive deck and pool area.
-
9. The View
Hayek's Hollywood Hills home looks out onto the bright lights of L.A. from the wide-ranging deck. Located on a cul-de-sac in the exclusive neighborhood of Outpost Estates, the rental provides plenty of privacy.
-
10. The Walk-in Closet
The expansive closet is a step-up from the master bedroom. Featuring a dressing room and plenty of storage space, it's the perfect place to house some A-list duds.
-
11. The Deck
The red-tiled deck expands further than just the pool area. From the California-style landscaping to the stunning view of Los Angeles, this outdoor space is the perfect addition to the airy residence.