Salma Hayek Is Renting Her Hollywood Hills Home for $11,000 a Month—Peek Inside

Salma Hayek isn’t living in her modern Hollywood Hills home at the moment, but she just isn’t ready to let it go. Rather than putting the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home up for sale, she’s looking for a renter for the property once again, Zillow reports.

Hayek first put the 2,874-square foot residence up for rent back in 2013 for a cool $9,500 after moving into a much larger Bel-Air mansion. Three years later, she’s listing the property again at a higher price: $11,000 per month.

The California ranch-style home is built into a mountainside with views of Los Angeles below. Complete with a swimming pool, deck, vaulted ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the property shows what's it's really like to live like an A-lister. Whether you’re soaking in Hayek’s claw foot tub or filling up her walk-in closet, this rental is truly luxurious.

Unfortunately, a visit with Hayek isn’t built into the cost of the stay: The former 30 Rock star is busy filming The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and will soon do the rounds to promote her new film with Alec Baldwin, Drunk Parents. As if she wasn’t busy enough, the star also has an 8-year-old daughter, Valentina, with hubby François-Henri Pinault.

Even if you’re not in the market for a Hollywood Hills rental, you can certainly enjoy this virtual tour of her mid-century modern home. From her rustic kitchen to her green-tiled bathroom, this rental will give you a peek at Hayek’s lavish lifestyle. Click the photo above to take a look inside her airy residence that just hit the market.