Hugh Hefner's $200 Million Playboy Mansion Is Up for Sale

The Playboy Mansion has more than earned its reputation as luxurious Los Angeles home and party pad to Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner. And the latest bit of buzz surrounding the estate? It's for sale!

This means that you could actually live there—if you are willing to pay the price. Hefner's digs just went on sale for $200 million, which makes it America's most expensive home on the market. For the first time since 1970, interested buyers have a chance at investing in the house, which was originally purchased for $1 million—reportedly the highest price paid for a home in Los Angeles at the time.

There is, however, one little catch. Along with the many amenities, which include a catering kitchen, wine cellar, theater, game house, gym, tennis court, and pool, comes, you guessed it, Hugh Hefner. The magazine mogul intends to stay on the estate that's been his home base for more than 40 years.

“The Playboy Mansion has been a creative center for Hef as his residence and workplace for the past 40 years, as it will continue to be if the property is sold,” Scott Flanders, CEO of Playboy Enterprises, said in a statement.

Interested in placing a bid on the 20,000-square-foot mansion? Go right ahead. Just don't forget to invite us to your next party.