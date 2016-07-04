Go Inside Tyra Banks's Immaculate Closet (and Get Some Tips from Her Organizing Pro)

For years, Lisa Adams has made her mark as the go-to organizing guru to anyone in the market for a closet overhaul. Favored especially amongst celebrities—Fergie, Khloe Kardashian, and Jaime King are just a few of the clients on her vast roster of famous names—Adams specializes in taking any space, big or small, and transforming it into a dressing room haven. That means that it is as uncluttered and beautiful to look at as it is highly functional.
Tyra Banks, host of the long-running TV show America’s Next Top Model and founder of the beauty brand TYRA Beauty, is the latest high-profile celeb to have received the Lisa Adams treatment. As her southern California home was newly constructed, the closet didn’t quite exist yet, so together they curated a space that was completely appropriate for Banks, considering her decor style, habits, inventory, and process of getting ready. “Lisa worked with me to design the closet from the ground up,” says Banks. “She took into account how I get ready and everything was tailored to that process.”
The result is a completely streamlined space with a boutique feel. “Nothing is in the way and everything has its place which makes it a breeze to get ready in the morning,” says Banks, who was surprised that a closet could be so exciting. “I never knew that I could have a closet that not only looked great, but integrates well with my lifestyle,” she says. The best part? “I don’t waste time searching for what I need.”
Scroll down for more details of Banks’s closet below.
-
1. A NEUTRAL PALETTE
Adams chose to paint the walls a classic and timeless white to match the aesthetic of the rest of the house—modern with very clean lines—and also because Banks wanted to ensure that her clothing and accessories would pop in the space. Other neutral colors that serve as a good backdrop for clothes and accessories are grays, creams, taupes and even light pastels, says Adams.
-
2. THE MEANING OF YELLOW
“My great grandmother Fannie and my grandmother Marie surrounded me with yellow since I was born,” says Banks. “It inspires confidence and I can’t imagine starting my day without those little pops of color. It’s also the main color for my cosmetics start-up TYRA Beauty, so it helps me whip my brain into gear and get ready to work on my biz.”
-
3. A BOUTIQUE EXPERIENCE
“My approach to creating a successful vignette is making sure that it feels honest and in keeping with my client’s décor,” says Adams. “There should be a balance between creating your own boutique-like space with inspirational vignettes and feeling like someone else’s boutique so that your closet feels like a shop. Accessories, styling, and lighting all help to achieve this.”
-
4. OUT OF SIGHT
Everything worth viewing—from statement shoes and accessories to sparkly tanks and patterned skirts—are on view, while Banks’s more casual wear, like sweats and tees, are folded neatly in the drawers, keeping them organized and out of sight.
-
5. THE PROS AND CONS OF OPEN SHELVING
Beautiful as it may be, if there’s one con about open shelving, it’s the dust. Luckily, Adams has some effective tips to avoiding a daily dusting session. “I avoid small shelves and add a ceiling trim,” she says. “On top shelves, put seasonal items and accessories in boxes to protect them. Additionally, air purifiers eliminate dust, airborne germs, and pollutants.” For small, bitsy items like jewelry, keep them enclosed in a velvet-lined cabinet or drawer.