Go Inside Michelle Monaghan's Colorful L.A. Home

When Michelle Monaghan and her husband, graphic designer Peter White, moved cross-country to Los Angeles from New York eight years ago, one of the things they most loved about their new home was the splendid view east toward the San Bernardino Mountains. “This house has beautiful light, and we get incredible sunrises,” says the actress, who stars in the new Hulu series The Path, a drama about a couple who have joined a religious cult, now streaming.

Little did the couple imagine that welcoming the day would become a family ritual. Since having two children—daughter Willow is 7, and son Tommy is 2—the sunrise has become something they savor together frequently. Early in the morning, the kids tiptoe into the master bedroom to spy those first rays. “Willow is like, ‘Mommy, here it comes. Here it comes.’ There’s this orange glow that fills the room, and it’s magical,” says Monaghan.

photographer Douglas Friedman gave us an inside look at the actress's sun-drenched abode.