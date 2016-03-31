Julianne Hough Invites You to See Her Newly Revamped Backyard

Julianne Hough loves to keep busy. In the midst of starring in Grease Live! and planning a wedding (with hockey star fiancé Brooks Laich), the dancer/actress managed to give her backyard a major makeover.

Hough collaborated with Joss & Main style director Donna Garlough to design her dream backyard for her Hollywood Hills home. According to the star, the duo pulled inspiration straight from her closet. "Fashion definitely influences my interior design style and taste," Hough tells Joss & Main. "I love to wear vintage pieces, but also keep it simple and clean, similar to my design taste. As for the red carpet and the ballroom, I like to take risks and mix it up, which is also something I’ve done with my home."

The results? An outdoor space that begs for a party.

"There’s nothing better than hanging out and bonding with friends, all while eating a yummy meal," says Hough. Girlfriends can now gather under a vine-crawling pergola for one of Hough's famously healthy meals; have cocktails and catch up beside an outdoor fireplace; or snuggle up with her pups, Lexi and Harley, in the plush outdoor sofas.

If you love Hough's little slice of backyard heaven, you don't have to live in a state of envy: Hough worked with Joss & Main to curate a shoppable collection of chic products to replicate her style in your own backyard. From the perfect teak rocking chair ($456; jossandmain.com) to rose gold flatware ($113 for 20 pieces; jossandmain.com), the collection is full of wow-worthy pieces. Click the photo above for a closer look and to go inside Hough's dream-come-true backyard.