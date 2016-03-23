Peek Inside Designer Erin Fetherston’s New L.A. Home

Having a new baby is a turning point in most women’s lives, and fashion designer Erin Fetherston is no exception. While she and her husband, musician Gabe Saporta, have lived in N.Y.C. (where her ready-to-wear business is based) for many years, once they knew that a baby was on the way, they decided to go bi-coastal and establish a home in Los Angeles. “I’m originally from California, and I wanted to take my maternity leave here so that I could be close to my family,” she explains.

Fetherston tapped online home décor retailer One Kings Lane to help furnish the living room of her 1920s-era Hollywood Hills home, taking advantage of their free decorating program called The Studio, in which on-staff interior designers consult with customers on room plans and furniture suggestions. “In the past, I’d worked with the company, designing a beach towel and even wrapping paper, so I had a great relationship with them,” she says. “With this house, we wanted to experience another way of life and to create a family friendly place,” she says. “The goal was to create a serene, elegant environment and a sort of oasis.” The Studio’s lead designer, Alex Reid, scooped up the project, and within a few weeks the room was complete.

Click through, above, to get a peek at Fetherston’s tranquil space, where she can now lounge quite happily with her husband and one-month-old son.