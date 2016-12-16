See the Former Hadid-Family Mansion That's Listed for $85 Million

A home so expansive, it has its own name.
Le Belvedere, a mansion developed by Gigi and Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, located in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, was recently listed on the market for a jaw-dropping $85 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, the home is currently not owned by the real estate mogul, as Hadid sold it to international owners for $50 million back in 2010. But, the buyers never ended up moving in, and Hadid and his partner, Shiva Safai, have since leased out the property.
Some interesting (and mind-blowing) facts about the 10 bedroom, 15 bathroom, 35,000 sq. ft. property, according to listing agents Joyce Rey of Coldwell Previews International and Stacy Gottula of The Agency: It has a secure open motor court that parks at least 20 cars, plus garage facilities, including two for limousine-length vehicles; a 5,000-bottle wine cellar with an attached dining room and entrance hall with bar and entertainment area; a grand ballroom that seats 200-250 guests with a commercial kitchen (for the caterers, obviously); a courtyard dining area for 100 guests; a 70-foot infinity pool and 12-person spa; eight rose gardens, three large fountains and four fountains with sculptures. And that's not even the half of it.
There's also the many, many bedrooms on the upper level—with a majority each containing its own his-and-hers closets. Plus the spacious main floor, complete with a reception hall, formal living room, formal dining room, informal dining room, informal family room with bar lounge, music room, library, double office suite, 4 powder rooms, lanai family room, breakfast room, butlers pantry, oversized gourmet chef’s kitchen, one staff bedroom, and a staff office.
Scroll down below to take a look inside the insane mansion. You need to see it to believe it.
1. The Exterior
The mansion's front facade looks like it's straight out of The Bachelor.
2. A Living Room
With furniture this fancy, you almost don't want to sit down on it.
3. The Kitchen
The kitchen and adjacent eating area match the French chateau-inspired interior found throughout the rest of the home.
4. The Formal Dining Room
Thank goodness for the 200-person ballroom on the lower level, this formal dining room, complete with two large chandeliers and a table that seats 16, is just so small!
5. The Master Suite
Who needs to lounge on the main level when you have an entire sitting room to utilize in your own bedroom, plus dual bathrooms, his and hers closets, an office, and an outdoor seating area, all in one bedroom suite. (And we swear we spy a framed photo of baby Gigi at the foot of the bed!)
6. The Master Bathroom
We could just soak in that giant tub all day long, and then take a quick nap on the leather chaise set up by the vanity, which obviously is there for this exact purpose.
7. The Movie Theater
Seating 60 people, the only thing this fancy in-home movie theater is missing is its very own popcorn machine.
8. The Backyard
The home sits on 2.2 acres of land, so even with a 70-foot infinity pool, there's still plenty of yard space to host a large outdoor party—and don't forget about that 100-person outdoor dining area!