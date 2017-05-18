Tour Mindy Kaling's N.Y.C. Apartment

If you asked us to envision what Mindy Kaling’s home might look like, we would imagine something quite similar to the space that her character Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project lives in: colorful and pretty feminine. Upon taking a peek at her real N.Y.C. abode, we can confirm that the brilliant comedian/actress/author’s personal style is quite the opposite. “My home in New York is a more sophisticated and minimalist,” she says, but she didn’t pull this zen apartment all together on her own. When she was ready to update her East Coast residence, Kaling got some much-needed help—"I’m a very indecisive person,” she says—from decorator Sally Gotfredson and One Kings Lane.

First, the actress had to draw up some inspiration and for that she looked to where else but Instagram. “My favorite sites to follow are One Kings Lane, the interior designer Katie Ridder, and a bunch of beautiful celebrities because sometimes they post the inside of their house and you can try to check out their style from stalking them online.” Then, she handed off her wish list to Gotfredson's team and let them do their thing. "I had the benefit of working in L.A. when they were decorating, which was great because I couldn’t micromanage, which would have driven them crazy. And also, I got to be surprised like in a reality television show when I walked in."

