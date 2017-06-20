Tour Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's New $10M Beach House in Santa Barbara

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a new baby on their hands—and a new pad to boot. The That ‘70s Show alums recently purchased a beach house in Carpinteria, Calif. to the tune of a cool $10 million.

According to Trulia, the new home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it’s right on the ocean near Santa Barbara, Calif. It’s a few hour drive from their home in Beverly Hills, Calif., which is the perfect distance to get away for the weekend with their two kids, 2-year-old Wyatt Isabelle and 6-month-old Dimitri Portwood.

The new property is set behind gates on a private driveway and features ocean views from almost every room of the 3,100 square foot home. For those sunny days spent on the water, the pad has a breezy balcony and an outdoor deck leading onto a private stretch of beach.

While the waterfront home certainly has privacy, Kunis and Kutcher have some famous neighbors in the vicinity. According to Trulia, the actress’s Black Swan co-star Natalie Portman recently bought a beach house in neighboring Montecito, Calif.

Keep scrolling to take a tour inside their new pad.