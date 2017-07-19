Game of Thrones’s Lena Headey Puts Her IRL Palace on the Market for $1.945 Million

Lena Headey is giving up the Red Keep—in real life, that is. While Queen Cersei is finally sitting (fairly) comfortably on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, the Game of Thrones actress is parting ways with her own personal palace: her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

According to Trulia, Headey just put her ranch-style property on the market for a cool $1.945 million. The actress bought the fixer-upper back in 2014 for just $790,000, and she put some serious work into the place, turning it into a bright and cheery oasis. Seriously, it looks like winter is never coming at this house.

The property comes with high pitched ceilings, herringbone wood flooring, European-looking kitchen tile. And while the home itself is stunning, the selling feature might just be the spacious pool and deck, complete with an outdoor shower and wall of succulents. It doesn’t get more SoCal than that.

Keep scrolling for a look inside the pad. Let’s just hope this kingdom doesn’t come with a surprise stock of wildfire.