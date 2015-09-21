Peek Inside Kris Jenner's California Mansion

Mady Dahlstrom is a content editor at Porch.com, a home improvement website. Follow her on Twitter.

Keeping up with the Kardashians is no easy feat, but one designer took on the challenge by giving Kris Jenner's six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Hidden Hills, Calif., home a complete makeover. Dripping with old Hollywood glam and richly luxurious design, Jenner’s vision of a trendy yet sophisticated family base camp was brought to life by interior designer Jeff Andrews (who also designed the homes of daughters Kourtney, Khloe and, most recently, Kylie). Andrews helped Jenner's dream home came true by creating what she calls “livable glamour.”

Wondering how one house fits all? With six children and four (soon to be five!) grandchildren, the Kardashian-Jenner digs were designed to be a family affair. “Kris is an amazing cook, and with a big family, the kitchen needed to be beautiful and worthy of entertaining, but also user-friendly,” Andrews says.

From the sparkling crystal chandeliers above the formal dining table to a master bathroom where all things beauty, glam, and wardrobe happen, the Kardashian-Jenner house is the perfect fit for lavish living.

