Go Inside Designer Jennifer Fisher's Spectacular N.Y.C. Loft Apartment

Inside the latest issue of InStyle, jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher invites into her home for an intimate look at how she lives. Below is an excerpt of her conversation with writer Eric Wilson. To read the full feature, pick up the September issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

Don’t let the clean lines and beige tones fool you. Just about every object in red-hot jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher’s downtown Manhattan loft tells a story of a life vibrant with laughter, creativity, and a parade of amazing

meals (have you seen her Instagram?).

Notable Quote “When I moved to the city, I wanted to be the quintessential New Yorker—I wanted to live in a loft.” —@JFisherJewelry

“I love to move,” says the in-demand accessories designer, who happens to be in her fourth home since coming to New York 15 years ago. This one is a full-floor, 4,100-square-foot loft in TriBeCa with plenty of living space for Fisher; her husband, Kevin; two delightfully engaging children, Drew, 8, and Shane, 10; and Tito, a Brussels griffon named after the Texas brand of vodka. “I don’t get attached to things,” Fisher says. “Besides my family, and maybe my photographs.”

As the elevator doors open directly into the apartment, this becomes abundantly clear. A leather couch covered in fur throws faces a modern stone fireplace that is almost entirely hidden by a collection of contemporary photography—portraits, fashion editorials, and landscapes by artists as diverse as René Burri, Arthur Elgort, Dennis Hopper, and Bruce Weber. This is the kind of open downtown loft that Fisher had dreamed about when she thought of moving to New York, where the only real walls are the ones between bedrooms and bathrooms. “There’s something about the feeling you get when you go from the street to the elevator and then step right into your home—you can’t get that anywhere but here,” she says. “You can be in the kitchen and yell and everyone will hear you. Since I’m a mother, that’s great.”

For such a large space, it is also surprisingly intimate, probably a result of Fisher’s ability to turn any room into a warm, inviting place.

