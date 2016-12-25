Ho Ho Ho! Take a Look Inside Santa Claus's Cozy North Pole Abode

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is upon us, and we’re taking a tour inside of the home of the most popular celebrity of the moment: Santa Claus.

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas allowed photographers inside his cozy home atop the North Pole to catch a rare glimpse inside his life, and the cozy cabin is just as festive as you’d hope. According to Zillow, the “toy-lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres at the North Pole” boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is steps away from a garage housing Santa’s sleigh and stables boarding eight live-in reindeer. The house, built in 1822 and renovated just three years ago, has a value of $656,957—though it’s definitely not on the market.

During the busy season, Santa travels over the river and through the woods to a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, where he prepares for his Christmas Eve flight. At night, he comes home to Mrs. Claus to roast chestnuts in a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace or bake cookies in their gourmet kitchen.

Their merry and bright master bedroom features mountain views, while the adjoining chambers look like the perfect place to cozy up by the fire.

Click through to our gallery to take a virtual trip to the North Pole, because we’re all still kids at heart.