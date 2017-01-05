Take a Wander Through the Famed $7.4 Million Bachelor Mansion

Eleven Bachelors and Bachelorettes have stood in front of the famous Bachelor Mansion and met their future fiancé—and some their future spouse. We all know what the entryway looks like (and that it's always wet), and have gotten glimpses of the interior and pool throughout episodes of the show, but now, we finally have the full picture.
Thanks to Trulia, we can all take an inside look at the mansion, the living room, expansive kitchen, large dining room, and of course that amazing pool. Since 2006, contestants have called the 7,590 square-foot mansion home, for a few weeks at least. Complete with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, we're sure many of The Bachelorette contestants didn't have too much of an issue sharing the space, but the same just cannot be assumed for the girls competing for The Bachelor's heart—20 girls to six bedrooms and nine bathrooms can get tricky, especially when said girls have to look perfect every single day.
The $7.4 million home sits on 9.3 acres of land in Agoura Hills, California and boasts gorgeous views of the Malibu Canyons.
Scroll down to take a better look at the home. Oh, the things these walls must have seen ...
1. The Exterior
Plenty of "heyyy, can I steal you for a minute?" moments happened out on this deck.
2. The Living Room
We're loving the rustic decor and feel of the living room, where many a tear has been shed, along with the rhinestones and sequins from contestants' ballgowns.
3. The Kitchen
Where Chad kept his meat and bottles of wine cold.
4. The Dining Room
How many meals do you think were actually eaten in this room? Our guess is that they were few and far between.
5. The Bar
Lace's favorite part of the entire mansion! I'll have a margarita please, Jorge (BIP fans, you feel me).
6. The Second Living Room
There are obviously two living rooms for when the catfights get a little too heated and girls must be separated.
7. The Studio Area
Is this where dates are staged? Where Bachelor and Bachelorette photoshoots are taken? Or perhaps where the one-on-one interviews are held? We need to know the purpose of this room!
8. The Backyard and Pool
Real connections were made out here.