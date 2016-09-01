Take a Look Inside 50 Shades of Grey Author E.L. James's West Hollywood Mansion

E.L. James, author of the wildly successful Fifty Shades trilogy, has a new West Hollywood pad, and it’s totally fit for the queen of literary erotica.

There’s a lot to love about the $7.25 million home, even if your tastes, like Fifty Shades’ Christian Grey, are “very singular.”

The 5,616 square foot mansion boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and terraces galore. Floor-to-ceiling windows line most rooms—the perfect touch for a casual exhibitionist. Additionally, the home hosts an infinity pool, wine room, massage studio, and a swanky office space.

The English author (real name: Erika Mitchell) and her husband of 29 years, Niall Leonard, will be right at home in the L.A. palace, as its locale and spacious layout seem to encapsulate all the perks of living in the City of Angels.

James’s new pad also offers a comprehensive view of Los Angeles—ideal for someone who feels they need full control. Could E.L. James’s new digs be Christian Grey’s dream home in disguise? If a dapper, suit-clad gentleman enters the premises, all will make perfect sense.

The couple’s new Hollywood home is one-hundred-percent appropriate for the woman who single-handedly created a multi-million dollar franchise and imbued the phrase “shades of gray” with a completely new meaning.

VIDEO: Inside E.L. James's West Hollywood Home

Perhaps Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will stop by the next time they’re in town … ? Only time will tell.

Scroll through the photos below for a closer look inside James's new home.