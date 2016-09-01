Take a Look Inside 50 Shades of Grey Author E.L. James's West Hollywood Mansion

E.L. James, author of the wildly successful Fifty Shades trilogy, has a new West Hollywood pad, and it’s totally fit for the queen of literary erotica.
There’s a lot to love about the $7.25 million home, even if your tastes, like Fifty Shades’ Christian Grey, are “very singular.”
The 5,616 square foot mansion boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and terraces galore. Floor-to-ceiling windows line most rooms—the perfect touch for a casual exhibitionist. Additionally, the home hosts an infinity pool, wine room, massage studio, and a swanky office space.
The English author (real name: Erika Mitchell) and her husband of 29 years, Niall Leonard, will be right at home in the L.A. palace, as its locale and spacious layout seem to encapsulate all the perks of living in the City of Angels.
James’s new pad also offers a comprehensive view of Los Angeles—ideal for someone who feels they need full control. Could E.L. James’s new digs be Christian Grey’s dream home in disguise? If a dapper, suit-clad gentleman enters the premises, all will make perfect sense.
The couple’s new Hollywood home is one-hundred-percent appropriate for the woman who single-handedly created a multi-million dollar franchise and imbued the phrase “shades of gray” with a completely new meaning.
VIDEO: Inside E.L. James's West Hollywood Home
Perhaps Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will stop by the next time they’re in town … ? Only time will tell.
Scroll through the photos below for a closer look inside James's new home.
-
1. THE VIEW
The house, nestled atop a Hollywood hill, boasts several floor-to-ceiling windows for a spectacular Los Angeles view.
-
2. KITCHEN
The pristine kitchen may be decked-out in more shades of white than gray, but it’s still the perfect venue for a midnight snack.
-
3. MASTER BEDROOM
James’s master bedroom features a cozy fireplace, wall-to-ceiling windows, and a glamorous, sprawling terrace.
-
4. MASSAGE STUDIO
It’s no playroom, but James’ new massage studio leaves ample space for the writer’s mind to wander.
-
5. LIVING ROOM
The Hollywood home’s chic living area looks out on the bustling city below—Anastasia Steele would certainly approve.
-
6. ARTSY NOOK
This eclectic office is the perfect site for James to craft a Fifty Shades follow-up.
-
7. THE POOL
James’s sleek manse hosts a spacious pool for cool dips on a sunny L.A. day. Plus, lounge poolside on one of four matching chairs and you’re looking out across the entire city—a view sure to rid the author of even the most oppressive writer’s block.
-
8. TERRACE
One of the house’s many open decks perches high above the city, bearing an outdoor fireplace for chilly evenings.
-
9. MASTER BATHROOM
The marble bathroom is the ultimate relaxation oasis—complete with an elegant tub that overlooks the valley below.