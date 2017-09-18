Tour Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s New $11.6M Beverly Hills Home

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber will soon be empty-nesters, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a luxurious new pad all to themselves. The supermodel and her hubby—who recently sold his tequila business with George Clooney, Casamigos, for $1 billion—just purchased a new Beverly Hills home for a cool $11.625 million, and you’re going to want to peek inside.

According to Trulia, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located in the Trousdale neighborhood, where celebs like Jane Fonda, Elvis Presley, and Courtney Cox have all owned properties. The modern, 5,386-square foot home features an open floor plan, retractable walls (hello, sunshine!), and a ton of outdoor space that centers around a stunning swimming pool and hot tub.

While 18-year-old Presley Gerber has graduated high school and 16-year-old Kaia’s modeling career is taking off, we’re sure they’ll still love coming home to their parents' sweet new pad. Keep scrolling to take a virtual tour of the property.