Step Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $400,000 a Month Malibu Rental Home

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be “crazy in love” with each other, but unfortunately they haven’t found a home that they feel the same way about. So, while they continue their search for a permanent residence in Los Angeles, Calif., they’re renting out this 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate in Malibu for $400,000 a month. Not too shabby.

According to Trulia, the couple, who recently welcomed twins, have brought their family of five to stay at this stunning estate. It’s currently listed for sale at $54.5 million, and while it’s not a forever home, it certainly will do for now. Bey, Jay, Blue Ivy, and the twins have the utmost privacy in this gated residence, which features a library/study, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, full gym, movie theater, kiddie pool, tennis courts, and a guest house.

While the newborns probably won’t be making much use of the amenities, hopefully mom or dad can fit in some one-on-one time with big sister Blue in the movie theater or the pool to make sure she’s not feeling too deprived of attention now that she's no longer an only child.

Keep scrolling for a peek inside their stunning rental home.