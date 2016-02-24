Not Your Typical Office: We Spent a Day at Bend Goods to See Where They Work

If you consider yourself an interiors enthusiast, you’ve probably come across Bend Goods's vibrant, powder-coated chairs and baskets before. Founded six years ago by Gaurav Nanda, a former car interior sculptor for General Motors, the brand’s can’t-miss-them products have been spotted on a bevy of decor sites and magazine spreads, and are stocked at some of the hippest design shops in the country, like A+R in Venice, Calif., and ABC Carpet + Home in N.Y.C.—both of which are known for unique finds.
One of the coolest things about the company, though, has got to be the L.A. bungalow that they get to call “the office,” and we get to show you a tour of where their wiry products come to life.
-
1. A Room of His Own
The property is actually where Nanda lives, so for his sanity, he has to start his days outside of the house. “It gives me a scheduled place to get away and get ready for the day.”
-
2. "The Bend House"
When staff trickles in at around 9 a.m., the covetable abode turns into "The Bend House" and employees and interns disperse themselves throughout the living room, dining room, and even by the pool. At 5 p.m. the crew calls it a day and Nanda gets to reclaim the house as his own, spending most of his time in the kitchen and bedroom in the back of the house.
-
3. The Photo Studio
At the back of the property, there is a freestanding garage that is used as a photo studio.
-
4. Inside the Studio
“We do almost all of our creative marketing in-house, so it’s helpful to have that space where we can run back and shoot one-off photos when we have requests come in throughout the day,” says Nanda.
-
5. The Backyard
Meanwhile, the backyard serves as a meeting spot where the team likes to treat architects and designers to a working lunch—convenient since the backyard is sprinkled with the company’s colorful chairs and tables (which are also suitable for outdoor use). At night, they’ll throw an occasional party, but when they do, they’re pretty epic. “When we launched our catalog last year, 400 people ended up showing up and we projected our company video onto the back of the house. Everyone stayed until we finally turned off the music,” recalls Nanda.
-
6. When in a Rut...
When Nanda finds himself in a creative rut, he finds solace in music. “I love discovering new bands and catching shows of the ones that I already love,” he says. “There are so many great venues in L.A.—The Hollywood Bowl to The Wiltern, and the new theater at the Ace Hotel—that there is never a drought of musical inspiration for me.”
-
7. The Kitchen
When it comes to meals, the local options are endless, so Nanda finds himself dining out more often than not. “Some of my favorites, Trois Mec, Animal and Jon & Vinny's are all just a stone’s throw away," he says. But that doesn't mean he never has a home-cooked meal. "My parents moved to the Los Angeles area last year so we do have family dinners at least once a week,” he adds.
Too, “because I work from home I need to keep a schedule to make sure both my team and I have a life outside of work," Nanda says. "Keeping that schedule is important to everyone’s sanity. When 5 o’clock hits, I call it a day and retreat to the kitchen and back of the house where my bedroom is.”
-
8. The Betty
So what can we expect to see from the brand this year? Nanda and his team are in the early stages of their year-long plan to release a new product each month until the end of 2016. Today they launch their second installment of the 12-part series and we get to introduce you to her first. Say hello to The Betty.
Like the brand’s other pieces, The Betty’s clean lines are inspired by the mid-century silhouettes that surrounded Nanda during his childhood, and are created by forging hand-bent iron wires (a natural resource that is as plentiful as it is recyclable) into functional frames. What sets this piece apart from the others though is that it can be dressed to impress with optional, easy-to-remove leather triangular pads that are more aesthetic than functional. Oh, and the pretty rosy hue is a first for the brand, but the neutral black and white feel just as fresh. The chair is available for pre-order now.