Not Your Typical Office: We Spent a Day at Bend Goods to See Where They Work

If you consider yourself an interiors enthusiast, you’ve probably come across Bend Goods's vibrant, powder-coated chairs and baskets before. Founded six years ago by Gaurav Nanda, a former car interior sculptor for General Motors, the brand’s can’t-miss-them products have been spotted on a bevy of decor sites and magazine spreads, and are stocked at some of the hippest design shops in the country, like A+R in Venice, Calif., and ABC Carpet + Home in N.Y.C.—both of which are known for unique finds.

One of the coolest things about the company, though, has got to be the L.A. bungalow that they get to call “the office,” and we get to show you a tour of where their wiry products come to life.