Bachelor Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Have Finally Moved in—Tour Their Denver Love Nest

The world watched Ben Higgins fall head-over-heels in love with Lauren Bushnell on the latest installment of The Bachelor. Now, after all the rose ceremonies, helicopter rides, hot tub make out sessions, and (so many) Champagne toasts, the couple is facing their biggest challenge yet: co-habitating.
To no one's surprise, Ben and Lauren navigated the tricky moving-in-together milestone as adorably as they did slow dancing in formal wear. "It's really the little things [that I love the most now]," Lauren explains of their quality time away from the cameras to Joss & Main. "Grocery shopping, cooking, watching movies, getting takeout and just enjoying our home together, those are the things we waited so long for. Now that we are able to do those on a regular basis, it’s been really nice."
In order to turn Ben's—ahem—bachelor pad into a love nest, Lauren enlisted the help of Joss & Main Style Director Donna Garlough. “Working with Lauren to re-imagine her home with Ben was an absolute delight," Garlough said. "She’s passionate about design and décor, and she brought a lot of her own ideas to the table. At the same time, she was open to new suggestions about what could work in her space." The results? A cozy-chic, romantic space that blends masculine and feminine seamlessly. "I think that’s a perfect reflection of Ben and Lauren’s life together in Denver, and how they work together as a couple," said Garlough.
Ever the realist, Ben knew to let Lauren take the decorating reigns. "When it came to this project, I did try to stay out of it," he claims. "She’s moving into this house, and I wanted her to feel like this is home." Everyone all together now: Awwwwww!
Read on to see Ben and Lauren's new love nest and—great news!—if you love the space enough to give it your final rose (sorry, I couldn't resist), Joss & Main is one step ahead of you. They've curated a sale inspired by Ben & Lauren's too-cute-for-words home. Shop on, Bachelor Nation!
1. The Perfect Home
"I don’t think I could’ve dreamt up a more perfect home," Lauren said of the couple's new digs.
2. The Living Room
Both Lauren and Ben agree: This is their favorite room in the whole house. "It’s bright, it has beautiful windows, it still has the original 100-year-old hardwood floors, and now it has beautiful furniture. This room has a lot of character," says Ben.
"Definitely the living room," confirms Lauren. "It’s where we spend the most time."
3. The Front Door Nook
Style Director Donna Garlough has her own favorite spot in the house: a small but beautiful nook by the front door. "Lauren fell hard for an asymmetric, gold mirror on Joss & Main, so we made it a focal point above a sleek gray hall chest and added a pair of clean white table lamps. It’s now the prettiest place to set your mail and keys!"
4. The Couch
Every good couple knows the importance of a dedicated Netflix-and-chill spot. In fact, the super plush, cuddle-ready couch is Ben's favorite seat in the house. "I think after seeing everything laid out, my favorites are the couch and the Chewbacca pillows," he said of the wooly cushions.
5. The Bar
"Can I add how cool the bar cart is, too?" asks Ben. Cheers, love birds! It's almost as good as having your very own Jorge.
6. Bookshelf
"I definitely love neutrals, as is evident from this room," says Lauren. "And I like mixing more modern pieces with rustic, secondhand finds."
7. The Dining Room
Ben & Lauren wanted a special place to have all those candlelight dinners together. "My favorite piece is probably the chandelier above the dining table," gushes Lauren. "It’s really what inspired the room. I wanted it to be the first thing you saw when walking in the door."
8. It's All in the Details
"With the light and airy colors, I feel like I kind of brought a piece of California with me to Ben’s home in Denver," said Lauren of the ultra-romantic space.
9. The Kitchen
The kitchen is marked with a large "H" for Higgins—the name the couple will soon share after their walk down the aisle.
10. The Bedroom
"Before, we didn’t have curtains or a rug," confesses Lauren. "Now it feels a lot warmer than it used to. We layered a couple of rugs, one being a shaggy faux fur style that I love and just screams cozy to me. When it comes to the bedroom, I don’t want it to be overdone, I don’t want a ton of busy decor—I want it to feel like a sanctuary."
"The bedroom feels very 'Denver' to me—very earth-inspired and eclectic," explains Joss & Main Style Director Donna Garlough. "Lauren and I paired a salmon-toned rug with bohemian, fringed accent pillows on the bed, and we dressed the rustic bedside dresser with a combination of brass and glass. The mood is homey but still polished." And above all, romantic!