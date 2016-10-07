Bachelor Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Have Finally Moved in—Tour Their Denver Love Nest

The world watched Ben Higgins fall head-over-heels in love with Lauren Bushnell on the latest installment of The Bachelor. Now, after all the rose ceremonies, helicopter rides, hot tub make out sessions, and (so many) Champagne toasts, the couple is facing their biggest challenge yet: co-habitating.

To no one's surprise, Ben and Lauren navigated the tricky moving-in-together milestone as adorably as they did slow dancing in formal wear. "It's really the little things [that I love the most now]," Lauren explains of their quality time away from the cameras to Joss & Main. "Grocery shopping, cooking, watching movies, getting takeout and just enjoying our home together, those are the things we waited so long for. Now that we are able to do those on a regular basis, it’s been really nice."

In order to turn Ben's—ahem—bachelor pad into a love nest, Lauren enlisted the help of Joss & Main Style Director Donna Garlough. “Working with Lauren to re-imagine her home with Ben was an absolute delight," Garlough said. "She’s passionate about design and décor, and she brought a lot of her own ideas to the table. At the same time, she was open to new suggestions about what could work in her space." The results? A cozy-chic, romantic space that blends masculine and feminine seamlessly. "I think that’s a perfect reflection of Ben and Lauren’s life together in Denver, and how they work together as a couple," said Garlough.

Ever the realist, Ben knew to let Lauren take the decorating reigns. "When it came to this project, I did try to stay out of it," he claims. "She’s moving into this house, and I wanted her to feel like this is home." Everyone all together now: Awwwwww!

Read on to see Ben and Lauren's new love nest and—great news!—if you love the space enough to give it your final rose (sorry, I couldn't resist), Joss & Main is one step ahead of you. They've curated a sale inspired by Ben & Lauren's too-cute-for-words home. Shop on, Bachelor Nation!