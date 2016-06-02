Hello, Neighbor—See Inside Adele's $9.5-Million Beverly Hills Home

Rumor has it that Adele has wanted to put down roots Stateside, gossip we can officially confirm now that the 28-year-old singer purchased a 4-bedroom, 6-bath property in Beverly Hills for $9.5 million, Zillow reports.

The 6,600-square-foot home offers two floors filled with exposed beams and wide-plank floors. The first floor is comprised of two formal living rooms, a formal dining room and an expansive kitchen with French doors that open onto the backyard, itself complete with a pool, spa, gazebo, and dog run. What better place to entertain neighbors Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lawrence, and Channing Tatum?

Too, Adele can consider her gym struggles officially over, given that the property is located near numerous hiking trails. Afterward, she can relax in one of the four bedrooms in the home's second story, including a master suite with two closets, or the library, a perfect resting place for all those Grammys the singer should continue to rack up.

Video: See Inside Adele's $9.5-Million Beverly Hills Home

