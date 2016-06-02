Hello, Neighbor—See Inside Adele's $9.5-Million Beverly Hills Home

Rumor has it that Adele has wanted to put down roots Stateside, gossip we can officially confirm now that the 28-year-old singer purchased a 4-bedroom, 6-bath property in Beverly Hills for $9.5 million, Zillow reports.
The 6,600-square-foot home offers two floors filled with exposed beams and wide-plank floors. The first floor is comprised of two formal living rooms, a formal dining room and an expansive kitchen with French doors that open onto the backyard, itself complete with a pool, spa, gazebo, and dog run. What better place to entertain neighbors Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lawrence, and Channing Tatum?
Too, Adele can consider her gym struggles officially over, given that the property is located near numerous hiking trails. Afterward, she can relax in one of the four bedrooms in the home's second story, including a master suite with two closets, or the library, a perfect resting place for all those Grammys the singer should continue to rack up.
Video: See Inside Adele's $9.5-Million Beverly Hills Home
Keep scrolling to get a peek inside Adele's new home.
-
1. The Exterior
The gated property is flush with greenery.
-
2. A Living Room
This one of two formal living rooms is big enough to house a grand piano.
-
3. The Foyer
One item on Adele's must-buy-for-the-new-house list? With a grand foyer like this, a baby gate for 3-year-old son Angelo.
-
4. The Open-Concept Kitchen
A must on any house hunters list: a kitchen that opens to the dining and living areas.
-
5. The Second Story
A comfy window seat and plenty of built-ins give the second floor a charmingly cozy feel.
-
6. The Backyard
The strung white lights should provide the perfect ambient lighting for padding out on the flagstone patio for a relaxing evening outdoors in the spa, pool, or gazebo.