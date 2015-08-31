Which Home Decor Items Should You "Date" and Which Ones Should You "Marry"?

Mady Dahlstrom is a content editor at Porch.com, a home improvement website. Follow her on Twitter.
We’ve all dated (or even married) the wrong guy and taken a risk on long-term commitments, but thankfully, we don’t have to live with our poor decisions forever—especially when it comes to our interior design choices.
We spoke with Kim Myles, host of OWN’s Emmy-winning Home Made Simple, for her advice on the home décor items you should “date” (e.g. pieces you can eventually break up with) and the pieces you should “marry” because you’ll want them around for the long haul. And—spoiler alert!—the one you love most may not be marriage material.
-
1. Commit to: A Classic Canvas Chair
“A classic can never steer you wrong,” Myles says. “When designing a space, you must take into account what a woman and a man wants. This casual California vibe chair is a high design piece that’s an investment for your home. Comfy and gorgeous, this chair works for everybody.” Wassily Chair in Canvas, $1,848; dwr.com.
-
2. Commit to: A Comfy Leather Sofa
“I’m attracted to furniture that tells a story,” says Myles. “A good leather sofa is broken into over time, wrinkles and scars will only add to this sofa’s beauty.” Her pick? This heavy piece of leather furniture that she says “will float in your space” thanks to its open front and removable cushions lifted up by tapered wood legs. Rory Sofa, $1,500; zgallerie.com.
-
3. Commit to: A Chandelier with Character
“Lighting is a huge opportunity to exude character,” she says. “A chandelier is jewelry for a room and it’s a personal choice whether you want something tiny and simple or big and grand. Good lighting can instantly elevate a space and put it on the fast track to a lifelong well-designed room.” Flake Chandelier, $1,749; highfashionhome.com.
-
4. Commit to: A Beautiful Mirror
“I’ve never met a beautifully styled mirror that I didn’t love,” Myles says. “The beauty of a mirror—whether you own or rent—is that it’s a replacement for art. If you don’t have the budget to purchase amazing art, a mirror with strong character is like a silver bullet. It can hang in the entryway, living room, bedroom, bathroom or over a sofa.” Myles likes this mirror because, “there’s no bad place to put it!” Gianeta Mirror, $1,200; horchow.com.
-
5. Commit to: A Media Console
“This console is straightforward and clean—just how your relationship should be,” Myles jokes. “What I love about a console is it can live anywhere in a home.” The style and quality of this mixed-media console may have a higher price point, but some things that you’ll have for 20-plus years just do, she adds. Suspend Media Console, $899; cb2.com.
-
6. Just Date: A Pendant Light
“The return and celebration of brass is really hot right now,” Myles says. “This warm and whimsy single pendant is unique, gorgeous, and feminine. Awesome for staggering at different heights above a dining table or back patio, this timely piece will add that extra pop to your décor that your home needs right now.” Gold Lotus Hanging Pendant Lamp, $99; worldmarket.com.
-
7. Just Date: Glitzy Wallpaper
“I love how crazy this wallpaper tile is,” she says. “It’s perfect for renters or anybody who doesn’t want to commit. Removable tile wallpaper is wall décor done easy and a low-commitment way to make a bold statement in a room.” Portofino Glitz Wallpaper Tiles, $40; designyourwall.com.
-
8. Just Date: A Furniture Stencil Kit
“Indian inlay furniture is really amazing, but when you don’t want to pay the price and can’t commit to the design, furniture stencils will get you the look for less,” Myles says. “More for the DIY-er, stencils on a plain table, rugs, mirrors, or even stair risers are super flexible and affordable.” Indian Inlay Furniture Stencil Kit By Kim Myles, $35; cuttingedgestencils.com.
-
9. Just Date: A Stylish Wall Sconce
“Price points are a real factor, so you have to figure out how to swing gorgeous pieces without going into debt,” she says. “These three-foot-long wall sconces bring serious presence to a room.” She advises hanging them in a bathroom, entryway or dining room where they’ll go the distance by being flexible, simple, and elegant. Aspar Wall Sconce, $40; zgallerie.com.
-
10. Just Date: Colorful Canisters
“I personally have a giant collection of canisters,” Myles says. “The shape is sophisticated and clean, while being an accessory that is low-commitment in a datable way. Gather a few to the side of a door, cluster a couple on a coffee table or use one to pour yourself a glass of wine.” Morgan Canister, $40; zgallerie.com.