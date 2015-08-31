Which Home Decor Items Should You "Date" and Which Ones Should You "Marry"?

Mady Dahlstrom is a content editor at Porch.com, a home improvement website. Follow her on Twitter.

We’ve all dated (or even married) the wrong guy and taken a risk on long-term commitments, but thankfully, we don’t have to live with our poor decisions forever—especially when it comes to our interior design choices.

We spoke with Kim Myles, host of OWN’s Emmy-winning Home Made Simple, for her advice on the home décor items you should “date” (e.g. pieces you can eventually break up with) and the pieces you should “marry” because you’ll want them around for the long haul. And—spoiler alert!—the one you love most may not be marriage material.