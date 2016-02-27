11 Home Décor Ideas Inspired by Pretty in Pink

It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since Pretty in Pink graced the silver screen. John Hughes's classic rom-com, starring Molly Ringwald as Andie, a working class outcast, captured our hearts with its eclectic cast of characters (here's looking at you, Duckie) and emotionally fraught dialogue. But it also stayed true to its title by showcasing a bevy of quirky pink home décor items—memorably in Andie's monochromatic bedroom. In honor of the film's milestone birthday, we rounded up 11 items that'll help you achieve the teenager's flair for the girly hue.
1. BRERA LINO PALE ROSE THROW PILLOW
Available at Designers Guild | $110 each
2. MUUTO PINK LEAF TABLE LAMP
Available at ABC Carpet & Home | $209
4. BLUSH CLOCK
Available at Workaday Handmade | $350
6. LOBMEYR PINK GLASSWARE
Available at ABC Carpet & Home | $175 for the set
7. LA JOLLA BASKET
Available at Serena & Lily | $78 each
9. GOLD DOT NOTEBOOK
Available at Sugar Paper | $18
11. LUCY PINK INDOOR/OUTDOOR RUG
Available at Dash & Albert | Starting at $96