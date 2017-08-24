Everyone's Favorite Home Decor Brand HAY Launches The Ultimate Collection At MoMA

We love a launch, especially when it's from an ultra-cool brand breaking into a brand new product category (and when it's being sold at MoMA). HAY, the Danish stylish and affordable contemporary home brand, is launching a huge range of kitchen gear, joining their already lust-worthy decor and furniture lines.

This new collection consists of 225 (yes, you read that right) pieces, created in collaboration with Danish chef Frederik Bille Brahe (of the popular Copenhagen cafe Atelier September). The capsule just appeared at MoMA on August 22nd, making it the first time these items are available to anyone in the world (lucky us!). Items range from pastel pink enamel trays and steel food storage containers and cat-shaped sponges—also including glassware, kitchen linens, flatware, gadgets, cutlery, serve ware and more.

Courtesy

Some of our personal favorites include their bold-colored chopping boards and coffee pots. And the best part is that even though these items look expensive, they're actually a great deal, making them the perfect housewarming gift for a friend or for yourself.

Courtesy

Now head over to moma.org and get shopping!