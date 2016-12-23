4 Gorgeous Hanukkah Décor Ideas from Taylor Spellman

Whether you’re opening your home to the neighborhood or hosting an intimate get together, you'll want each room to sparkle, especially for Hanukkah, aka the Festival of Lights . Although the first night of Hanukkah isn’t until December 24, a mere three weeks away, it’s never too early to be prepared. Between dusting off the menorah and whipping up favorite holiday dishes (latkes, latkes, and more latkes), there’s a lot to do before sundown.

For that we tapped an expert, interior designer Taylor Spellman, the humorous host of BRAVO’s Yours Mine or Ours, for her decorating know-how. Her easy-to-execute touch-ups utilize materials you probably already have, like that long-standing dreidel collection that lives in the back of your closet. But for Spellman, creating a festive atmosphere is only half the battle. “As far as I'm concerned the most important element to any tablescape is wine....and then more wine,” she jokes.

Read on for Spellman’s styling tips that will impress even the fussiest bubbes.