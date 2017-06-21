We Want To Move into Photographer Gray Malin's Pool House

If you’ve ever seen one of photographer Gray Malin’s wanderlust-inspiring pictures, you know he has an eye for style. His saturated shots of gorgeous beaches in Positano, whimsical balloons in the Caribbean sea and quirky animals in Palm Springs have gained him some major celebrity fans (Jamie Chung, Meghan Markle, and Rihanna to name a few). So when he partnered with Decorist—the online interior design firm—and Wayfair to renovate his Los Angeles backyard and pool house, we had a feeling it would turn out pretty amazing.

VIDEO: Someone Actually Lives In The Bachelor Mansion

Decorist and Malin started by turning their attention to the pool itself, surrounding it with lush green landscaping and creating tons of seating in the form of modern white lounge chairs (adorned with bright pillows and turquoise scalloped umbrellas). And if his guests need a turn in the shade, they can pop into his garage, which he turned into a pool house and guest room equipped with a living area and bedroom.

Nicholas Scarpinato

We can’t take our eyes off of the stunning palm leaf wallpaper, which serves as the perfect background to an Italian beach print, as well as the Chinoiserie-inspired Chippendale chairs. The “bedroom” area keeps that beach-y chic look with palm pillows, a pool print and coral accents. A woven room divider gives the sleep space a little extra privacy.

Nicholas Scarpinato

We’ll definitely be stealing some of these bold ideas for our own spaces, and needless to say we are very jealous of Malin's summer guests.