Glam Pillows That Will Transform Your Home

Fall decorating is always exciting from the pumpkin spice candles to the autumnal wreaths. But if you're looking for a more luxurious way to spruce up your space that isn't so obvious, glam pillows are the way to go. We're talking about plush cushions with all the works—like velvet fabrics, fringe trimmings, and sparkly embellishments.
Adding glam pillows to your home decor is the easiest way to refresh your space without making a major commitment. You don't even have to buy completely new pillows. Removable covers will transform your old cushions, and they'll help you save a few bucks, too.
VIDEO: Check Out These AVO Painted Plains Pillows
Get into the spirit of the season, and check out some of our favorite glam pillows below.
1. H&M Fringe-trimmed Cushion Cover
$18
2. Kathy Ireland Pillow A3258
$57 (Originally $119)
3. Donna Karan Collection 'Reflection' Accent Pillow
$150
4. Pier 1 Imports Rosegold & White Sequined Mermaid Pillow
$28 (Originally $35)
5. Nordstrom at Home Fauna Faux Fur Pillow
$49
6. Kate Spade New York Supernova Pillow
$110
7. Safavieh Metallic Sponge Square Decorative Pillow
$48 (Originally $60)
8. The Pillow Collection Gray Stripe Square Throw Pillow
$47 (Originally $59)
9. Waterford Desmond Decorative Pillow
$80
10. Jonathan Adler Talitha Discs Throw Pillow
$255