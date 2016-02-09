19 Pieces We're Coveting from the NY NOW Home and Gift Show

Just last week, the Javits Convention Center in N.Y.C. was filled with a bevy of lustworthy home products in the realm of tabletop, lighting, textiles and gifts. We catalogued our favorite finds, all potential fodder for the print and web pages of InStyle. Here’s a peek at some of the eye candy that made us oh-so-happy.
-
1. Aelfie
Excited about bathmats? We are now, thanks to these fluffy, graphic beauties by pattern enthusiast Aelfie Oudghiri.
Shop now at aelfie.com
-
2. Archive NY
Textile designer Amira Marion sketches her colorful rugs and pillows stateside, but the final pieces are produced by Mayan artisans who use traditional weaving techniques to produce her sophisticated patterns.
Shop now at archivenewyork.com
-
3. Alexandra von Furstenburg
AVF’s booth always thrills—and this season was no exception. New to the line: a dreamy rose color way (available in a range of pieces) and faceted vases (pictured in the top left corner) that are also available in her signature fluorescent tones. (Tip: They also perform double-duty as bookends.)
Shop now at alexandravonfurstenberg.com
-
4. Chen Chen & Kai Williams
These minimalist, domed candle stick holders are made of a solid hunk of cast iron, delivering beauty and durability.
Shop now at chen-williams.com
-
5. Emoi
Each of Emoi’s adorable smart pods contains a charging hub (just remove the green stem to expose the USB port), and a Bluetooth speaker. Furthermore, most of the styles offered have a third useful purpose as a task light or desk fan.
Shop now at Emoi.com
-
6. Filling Spaces
Pom poms and tassels were ubiquitous at the show this year, making a noteworthy, vibrant appearance on pillows from the company FIlling Spaces.
Shop now at fillingspaces.com
-
7. Fire Road
This super sleek bottle opener from newcomer Fire Road is worth its weight in marble—and more.
Shop now at fireroad.us
-
8. Design Ideas
Delicate baskets such as these are typically made with bent wires, but these delicate beauties from Design Ideas are fabricated out of wood.
Shop now at Designideas.net
-
9. Gallery 91
These lovely origami-like boxes presented in the Japanese Gallery 91 booth elevate even the simplest gift.
Shop now at Gallery91.com
-
10. Hawkins NY
Never have we seen a paper towel holder as chic as this marble and copper version from Hawkins NY. But if brass is more your metal of choice, it comes in that option too.
Shop now at hawkinsnewyork.com
-
11. Jansen+Co
These color-ific mugs from Jansen are even more noteworthy when you find out the meaning behind them: each one is inspired by the artworks of well-known artists such as Andy Warhol (top left) and Piet Mondrian (bottom right).
Shop now at neo-utility.com
-
12. KleinReid
To create these sculptural vessels, ceramicists James Klein and David Reid apply each bulbous shape by hand. And yes, they are as heavy as they look!
Shop now at kleinreid.com
-
13. Malaquita
The Miami-based store Malaquita offers an array of home goods and accessories all imported from Mexico. The woven wall piece sent our hearts aflutter.
Shop now at malaquita-design.myshopify.com
-
14. Nude
Making their debut at NY NOW, Turkish glass company Nude makes the simplest vessels feel refreshing.
Shop now at nudeglass.com
-
15. Off Centre
Keep fresh herbs handy in the kitchen 24/7 with these delicate glass wall vases that were made by chef-turned-glassblower Edison Zapata.
Shop now at off-centre.com
-
16. ANNA New York
We’re swooning over Anna's sculptural candles, chic salt and pepper shakers, and cream and sugar vessels, all made with alabaster and metal (and available in rose gold, yellow gold and silver, too).
Shop now at annanewyork.com
-
17. Renova
We absolutely loved Renova’s booth, which was fully stocked with a rainbow of double-ply rolls and quirky illustrations.
Shop now at myrenova.com
-
18. Souda
We think these super sleek office organizers are a great match for the coolest of #girlbosses.
Shop now at soudasouda.com
-
19. Workaday Handmade
Unique casserole pots and mugs make everyday cooking and coffee-drinking that much more fun.
Shop now at workadayhandmade.com